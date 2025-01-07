Quantcast
Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Trump Announces Patriotic Rebrand of the Gulf of Mexico

'It’s ours...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Gulf of America
Gulf of America / IMAGE: @libsoftiktok via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced a patriotic rebrand of the Gulf of Mexico during a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday.

In the first news conference since his reelection was officially certified on Monday, Trump said he planned to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, calling it a “beautiful name” with a “beautiful ring.”

“It’s ours,” Trump said. “We’re going to be changing—sort of the opposite of [President Joe] Biden, where he’s closing everything up, eventually getting rid of 50 to 60 trillion dollars of assets—we’re changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”

Following Trump’s announcement, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., delared her intent to introduce legislation to make Trump’s proposal official.

“President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start,” Greene wrote on X. “I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!”

Conservative pundits and supporters on social media likewise raved over the surprise bombshell, which Trump tossed out casually about 25 minutes into the 70 minute remarks.

“Damn I love this. The Gulf of America!” wrote talk-radio host Rich Zeoli.

Some called Trump’s plan “amazing,” while others celebrated that “America’s so freaking back.”

A day after the resignation of far-left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump also reiterated his desire to make Canada the 51st state of America and elect hockey great Wayne Gretzky as its governor.

”Canada and the United States, that would really be something,” Trump said, while discussing the possibility of economic pressure, such as tariffs, if the U.S. neighbors on its northern and southern border refuse to assist with his ambitious immigration agenda.

“You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security,” he added.

Trump also reupped his previously stated desires to take back the Panama Canal and to annex Greenland—which his son Donald Trump Jr. visited on Tuesday.

In response to a reporter’s question at the Mar-a-Lago conference, the president-elect refused to rule out using military action to occupy the two territories if national security were at stake.

“I can’t assure you—you’re talking about Panama and Greenland,” Trump told reporters. “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two. But I can say this—we need them for economic security.”

He slammed former President Jimmy Carter’s agreement to cede U.S. control over the Panama Canal for the price of a dollar after it cost some 38,000 U.S. lives to build, and he accused Panamanian officials of violating the terms of that agreement.

Trump’s property-acquisition plans have inspired social-media users, including popular podcast pundit Benny Johnson, to post maps depicting what the new nation will look like once it takes effect.

Tuesday’s press conference inspired conservative influencer Chaya Raichik to add a new entry on her Libs of TikTok account, with an image of the new Gulf of America that was captioned, “MAP BREAK.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New Jersey Eliminates Literacy Test for Teachers
Next article
Suspected Las Vegas Cybertruck Bomber at Trump Hotel Used ChatGPT to Plan Attack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com