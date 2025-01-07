Trump Announces Patriotic Rebrand of the Gulf of Mexico

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced a patriotic rebrand of the Gulf of Mexico during a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday.

In the first news conference since his reelection was officially certified on Monday, Trump said he planned to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, calling it a “beautiful name” with a “beautiful ring.”

JUST IN: Donald Trump announces that he will be changing the name of the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America.' Yes 🔥 Trump said he thinks the new name will have a "beautiful ring" to it. "We're gonna be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,… pic.twitter.com/EGjV8dEJvM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 7, 2025

“It’s ours,” Trump said. “We’re going to be changing—sort of the opposite of [President Joe] Biden, where he’s closing everything up, eventually getting rid of 50 to 60 trillion dollars of assets—we’re changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”

Following Trump’s announcement, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., delared her intent to introduce legislation to make Trump’s proposal official.

President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start. I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America! pic.twitter.com/uFlrNkw7c6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 7, 2025

“President Trump’s second term is off to a GREAT start,” Greene wrote on X. “I’ll be introducing legislation ASAP to officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to its rightful name, the Gulf of America!”

Conservative pundits and supporters on social media likewise raved over the surprise bombshell, which Trump tossed out casually about 25 minutes into the 70 minute remarks.

“Damn I love this. The Gulf of America!” wrote talk-radio host Rich Zeoli.

Damn I love this. The Gulf of America! pic.twitter.com/S5MaLLSf4Q — Rich Zeoli 🇺🇸 (@Richzeoli) January 7, 2025

Some called Trump’s plan “amazing,” while others celebrated that “America’s so freaking back.”

Trump just said he's changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/8Os2blTZhn — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 7, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces he will be renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America “It’s ours, and Gulf of America has a great ring to it.” 🇺🇸 America’s so freaking back. pic.twitter.com/Um9G474mBI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2025

A day after the resignation of far-left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump also reiterated his desire to make Canada the 51st state of America and elect hockey great Wayne Gretzky as its governor.

”Canada and the United States, that would really be something,” Trump said, while discussing the possibility of economic pressure, such as tariffs, if the U.S. neighbors on its northern and southern border refuse to assist with his ambitious immigration agenda.

“You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security,” he added.

President Trump says he is prepared to use economic pressure to force Canada to become part of the United States I REPEAT. TRUMP IS SERIOUS. WOW! pic.twitter.com/98zrWoW3QX — George (@BehizyTweets) January 7, 2025

Trump also reupped his previously stated desires to take back the Panama Canal and to annex Greenland—which his son Donald Trump Jr. visited on Tuesday.

Donald Trump calls in to a lunch meeting during Don Jr’s visit to Greenland pic.twitter.com/GSfKZYBvit — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2025

In response to a reporter’s question at the Mar-a-Lago conference, the president-elect refused to rule out using military action to occupy the two territories if national security were at stake.

“I can’t assure you—you’re talking about Panama and Greenland,” Trump told reporters. “No, I can’t assure you on either of those two. But I can say this—we need them for economic security.”

He slammed former President Jimmy Carter’s agreement to cede U.S. control over the Panama Canal for the price of a dollar after it cost some 38,000 U.S. lives to build, and he accused Panamanian officials of violating the terms of that agreement.

Trump’s property-acquisition plans have inspired social-media users, including popular podcast pundit Benny Johnson, to post maps depicting what the new nation will look like once it takes effect.

Welcome to The Gulf Of America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FVLo03SHJL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2025

Tuesday’s press conference inspired conservative influencer Chaya Raichik to add a new entry on her Libs of TikTok account, with an image of the new Gulf of America that was captioned, “MAP BREAK.”

