Ghislaine Maxwell Listed as Not being in Federal Prison Custody amidst Reports of Her Transfer

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped Jeffrey Epstein run his sex-trafficking empire, reportedly has been moved from federal prison in Florida to a lower-security camp in Texas.

“We can confirm, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” BOP spokesperson Donald Murphy said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

Despite Murphy’s comment, Maxwell is listed as “not in BOP custody” as of the publication of this article. Inmates in private prisons are often listed as not being in BOP custody—but Murphy specifically said that she was.

The BOP inmate locater specifically says she's not in BOP custody🤔

This comes up when inmates are sent to private facilities, but Maxwell is reported to be in a BOP camp. https://t.co/RNGsO5kTjf pic.twitter.com/8hcxiTSiCm — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) August 1, 2025

Bryan FPC is listed as a minimum-security facility. It’s been described as a relatively cushy jail with about 635 inmates, including biotech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes.

Maxwell’s transfer follows an interview she gave to the Justice Department, in which she reportedly discussed about 100 people who were associated with her and Epstein. She has an appeal pending before the Supreme Court, and rumors are swirling that President Donald Trump may pardon her in exchange for information about his political enemies.

Maxwell was previously housed in the “honor dorm” of a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Maxwell’s cushy new digs in D South – the so-called ‘honor dorm’ – are reserved for 30 to 40 of the low-security Florida lockup’s best-behaved prisoners,” the Daily Mail reported in March 2024.

“There are two bunks per cell but so few occupants that the disgraced British socialite, 62, is almost guaranteed to have her own room as well as four times the storage.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.