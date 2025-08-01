Trump Tariff List: Here’s the Full list of Rates by Country

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs will go into effect next week and added imports’ duties will apply to shipments by vessel starting Oct. 5.

Here’s the full list:

Afghanistan: 15%

Algeria: 30%

Angola: 15%

Bangladesh: 20%

Bolivia: 15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 30%

Botswana: 15%

Brazil: 10%

Brunei: 25%

Cambodia: 19%

Cameroon: 15%

Chad: 15%

Costa Rica: 15%

Côte d`Ivoire: 15%

Democratic Republic of the Congo: 15%

Ecuador: 15%

Equatorial Guinea: 15%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate[1] > 15% 0%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate

Falkland Islands: 10%

Fiji: 15%

Ghana: 15%

Guyana: 15%

Iceland: 15%

India: 25%

Indonesia: 19%

Iraq: 35%

Israel: 15%

Japan: 15%

Jordan: 15%

Kazakhstan: 25%

Laos: 40%

Lesotho: 15%

Libya: 30%

Liechtenstein: 15%

Madagascar: 15%

Malawi: 15%

Malaysia: 19%

Mauritius: 15%

Moldova: 25%

Mozambique: 15%

Myanmar (Burma): 40%

Namibia: 15%

Nauru: 15%

New Zealand: 15%

Nicaragua: 18%

Nigeria: 15%

North Macedonia: 15%

Norway: 15%

Pakistan: 19%

Papua New Guinea: 15%

Philippines: 19%

Serbia: 35%

South Africa: 30%

South Korea: 15%

Sri Lanka: 20%

Switzerland: 39%

Syria: 41%

Taiwan: 20%

Thailand: 19%

Trinidad and Tobago: 15%

Tunisia: 25%

Turkey: 15%

Uganda: 15%

United Kingdom: 10%

Vanuatu: 15%

Venezuela: 15%

Vietnam 20%

Zambia: 15%

Zimbabwe: 15%

[1] For purposes of this Executive Order and its Annexes, “Column 1 Duty Rate” means the ad valorem (or ad valorem equivalent) rate of duty under column 1-General of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).