Thursday, October 9, 2025

'Get Out of My F—ing Shot!' California Guv. Candidate Katie Porter Melts Down on Camera

'Katie Porter is a weak, self-destructive candidate unfit to lead California. The stakes are simply too high for her to stay in this race...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Katie Porter
Katie Porter / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who is now running for California governor, has had a tough week. New footage shows her melting down on camera—twice.

On Wednesday, POLITICO released footage of Porter snapping at her staffer during an online conversation between her and then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July 2021. Porter snapped when her staffer appeared in her camera to correct something the Democratic representative said about electric vehicles.

“Get out of my fucking shot!” she shouted. When the staffer told her why she was there, that didn’t help matters.

“You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot,” Porter reiterated.

That footage followed another meltdown in which Porter couldn’t take mild pushback from Julie Watts, a CBS California reporter. In that clip, Watts asks the former congresswoman what her message is to supporters of President Donald Trump who she will need in the election. Porter puzzles over the question, lightly laughing, noting that a candidate in her party in heavily Democratic California could win a statewide race in California without catering to the much smaller slice of conservative voters.

Watts then asks what would happen if she faces another Democrat in November. After more back-and-forth, Porter stresses she represented a politically mixed district in Congress and has won GOP votes before.

The tone grows tense. At one point, Porter holds up both her hands and gestures toward Watts.

“I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative. What is your question?” Porter asks.

After more sparring, the discussion breaks down.

“I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m going to call it,” Porter said, clapping her hands.

She later added, “I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation. … If every question you’re going to make up a follow-up question, then we’re never going to get there and we are just going to circle around.”

Watts asks if she will continue to answer questions. Porter says, “I don’t want this all on camera.”

Porter’s campaign said the interview on Sacramento CBS affiliate KOVR continued for 20 minutes after the testy exchange settled down.

Her Democratic rivals in the crowded 2026 contest to replace outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom said the tense exchange showed Porter is too unsteady for the state’s highest job, with one calling on her to quit the race.

“Katie Porter is a weak, self-destructive candidate unfit to lead California. The stakes are simply too high for her to stay in this race,” former state controller Betty Yee said in a statement. “If she can’t take the heat of a few simple questions, she won’t be able to withstand the fire in a real crisis.”

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa posted a link to Porter’s interview on the social platform X and wrote, “We need a leader who will solve hard problems and answer simple questions.”

Another Democratic candidate, former Biden administration health secretary Xavier Becerra, also linked to Porter’s interview on X and wrote, “I’m not interested in excluding any vote. Every Californian deserves affordable health care, safe streets, a roof over their head and a living wage.”

Long a favorite of the party’s progressive wing, Porter emerged as one of the leading candidates in a field that is expected to continue to grow. While in the House, she became a social media celebrity by brandishing her white board at congressional hearings to break down complex figures into assaults on corporate greed.

Her bid for the U.S. Senate failed in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

 

