2 Pennsylvania Troopers Shot While Chasing Thieves, Suspect Killed

Several suspects had fled in a vehicle. The troopers saw the vehicle and there was a pursuit...

First responders work the scene after several people were injured during a shooting involving police officers on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in North Codorus, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(Headline USATwo state police officers in Pennsylvania pursuing a vehicle were shot in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was killed on Wednesday—the second deadly police shooting in the state in as many months.

The troopers were taken to hospitals after Wednesday’s shooting, where they were in critical and serious condition, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

They were responding to a theft call at a sporting goods store. Several suspects had fled in a vehicle, the statement said. The troopers saw the vehicle and there was a pursuit.

Spike strips stopped the vehicle. Two women came out and were taken into custody, the statement said.

A man in the vehicle “began shooting at troopers, striking two of them,” the statement said. “Troopers returned fire, fatally wounding the male.”

The shooting took place in southern Franklin County, which is about 85 miles northwest of Baltimore. It is at least the second deadly police shooting in as many months.

On Sept. 17, three police officers were fatally shot and two wounded in southern Pennsylvania, and the shooter was killed by police.

Those officers were at the scene, amid rolling farmland, to follow up on a domestic-related investigation that began the previous day.

The shooting erupted in the area of North Codorus Township, about 115 miles west of Philadelphia, not far from the Maryland line, authorities said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

