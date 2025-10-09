Liberal Streamer ‘Destiny’ Had Sexual Relationship with Minor, Court Filings Show

(José Niño, Headline USA) Explosive new court filings from last Friday show that popular political streamer Steven K. Bonnell II, better known as Destiny, engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor and attempted to transport her across state lines, according to evidence cited in the documents.

The revelation adds a new dimension to the ongoing federal lawsuit filed earlier this year, which already accused Destiny of sharing a nonconsensual sex video with a fan named “Rose.” Until recently, speculation surrounded whether Rose was underage, with Destiny repeatedly denying the claim in his online chatrooms.

However, the newly unsealed filings—specifically page 7 and Exhibit B, which includes a redacted Official Certification of Department of Motor Vehicles Driving Record—confirm Rose’s date of birth as Oct. 30, 2004.

According to investigative journalist Sarah Fields, this finding matches a previously circulated traffic citation linked to her identity. As a result, court documents now establish that when Destiny exchanged pornographic content with Rose between March and October 2022, she was a minor.

Attorneys have since filed a motion to seal the case to protect Rose’s “substantial privacy interests,” citing the sensitivity of the allegations given her age at the time.

The underlying lawsuit, filed on Feb. 4, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims Destiny privately admitted to sharing a video of himself having sex with another content creator, known online as Pxie, to the same fan, Rose, in April 2022.

According to a report by The Wrap, the video later leaked online in November 2024 and was viewed more than 78,000 times across multiple pornography websites, including Kiwifarms, notfans.com, and thothub.com.

Pxie, who filed the lawsuit anonymously as Jane Doe, alleges she suffered “extreme humiliation, distress and emotional suffering” after trolls identified her from the leaked footage. She claims the video was recorded during a September 2020 encounter when she was 19 and Destiny 33, and that he sent it to Rose without her consent, despite never having met the recipient in person.

When Pxie confronted Destiny about the leak in November 2024, he allegedly admitted guilt in a Discord message, writing:

“I’m so sorry there’s literally no excuse … it’s worthless to say it at this point but I’m super sorry, there’s literally no excuse.”

The lawsuit also accuses Destiny of destroying evidence on Jan. 21, 2025 after learning a lawsuit was imminent.

Pxie’s forensic expert, Jesus Peña, labeled the evidence Destiny provided as “forensically unsound” and showing signs of “tampering and spoliation,” according to court filings. The expert concluded that Destiny’s mismanagement of electronic evidence “effectively breaks the chain of custody.”

Beyond the individual complaint, at least 15 other women have since contacted Pxie, claiming Destiny shared explicit content of them without consent, according to the filing.

“There is always room for improvement in my own behavior, and I’ve obviously reflected on and changed the way I’ve engaged with people in this space over the past couple of years,” Destiny said in the video. “This entire ordeal involves a video recorded five years ago and sent three years ago.”

According to The Wrap, Destiny called the legal action “irritating,” stating his “prioritizing Pxie’s well-being at every stage of this after the leaks has resulted in me being maligned so heavily.”

Two days before the lawsuit was filed, on Feb. 2, 2025, Destiny called the pending claim a “racket” during a livestream and claimed Pxie’s lawyers sought $15 million from him.

Pxie is seeking a jury trial, $1 million in compensatory damages, $1 million in punitive damages, and an additional $150,000 in statutory damages under federal revenge porn law, along with injunctions to stop further distribution of the material.

The court documents for this case can be found here.

Main complaint: Doe v. Bonnell

Response in Opposition to Motion — Document #139

Motion to Seal (Attorney) — Document #140

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino