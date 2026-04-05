Georgetown Prof. Tells Victims of Muslim Rapes to ‘Get Over It’

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) As Christians and Jews everywhere gather to celebrate some of the holiest days in their respective religious calendars, Easter and Passover, a radical Georgetown University professor offered a bitter reminder of just how badly Western values are losing ground in places like the United Kingdom.

Rupert Lowe, a member of Parliament from England’s conservative Reform UK party, posted to his X account on Tuesday that “There is a link between the rape gangs and one particular religion,” calling out Muslims who commit violent crimes and sex assaults.

There is a link between the rape gangs and one particular religion – we have seen it again and again and again at our inquiry. That religion is Islam. As a country, we must have the courage to face up to that fact. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) March 31, 2026

Lowe further noted that such incidents had been well documented by lawmakers. “[W]e have seen it again and again and again at our inquiry,” he said.

High profile cases include the brutal 2024 murders of three young girls at a dance rehearsal near Liverpool, and an incident last year in which a pair of Scottish sisters was forced to fend themselves with a machete and battle ax.

But rather than offer the sympathies to victims of such acts of domestic terrorism, Georgetown Prof. Jonathan Brown, whose school web page identifies him as the “Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Chair of Islamic Civilization,” opted to engage in victim blaming, telling little British girls and their families to “Get over it.”

As X influencer Jennica Pounds (aka Data Republican) observed, the Saudi royal who endows Brown’s position may have his own troubling track record when it comes to human-rights issues.

“This guy literally is financed by the Saudis and not the good ones either,” she wrote in response to a post from Libs of TikTok.

This guy literally is financed by the Saudis and not the good ones either pic.twitter.com/Tx6yhoyzGo — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 1, 2026

It was not immediately clear whether Brown faced accountability for his latest post, which went viral after attracting the attention of large accounts including X owner Elon Musk.

“What a piece of s**t,” Musk wrote.

What a piece of shit — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2026

Following the backlash, Brown appears to have deleted his X account. But it isn’t the first time he has sparked controversy with his inflammatory rhetoric.

He was forced to apologize for defending Islamic sex slavery during a 2017 lecture, WJLA reported.

And he was placed on leave last June for saying he hoped Iran would strike a U.S. military base.

Many university professors in the U.S. have flaunted their extremist views with impunity by hiding under the auspices of academic freedom. However, recent pressure from the Trump administration has forced schools to moderate their most egregious forms of anti-Western hate speech or face consequences — including a loss of federal funds.

Should Brown find himself jobless, though, the 48-year-old academic may still have options that allow him to relish in all the perks of Islamic culture without the desert climate.

He might opt to travel across the pond, where British authorities under Prime Minister Keir Starmer have selectively cracked down on certain types of speech — namely any criticism of Islam or the country’s open-border immigration policies.

Although the British monarchy has long been considered a symbol of stability and consistency in times of turmoil, it appears King Charles also prefers to side with Starmer over the conservative views of his mother, longtime British ruler Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles broke with tradition by opting not to deliver an Easter message to the nation for fear of offending its Muslim overlords. But he did invite 360 Muslim leaders last month to his home at Windsor Castle, and he has called Islam “one of the greatest treasuries of accumulated wisdom and spiritual knowledge available to humanity.”

In 1000 years this has NEVER happened at Windsor Castle. March 2025. The Islamic call to prayer echoed through St George's Hall. 360 Muslim guests. First iftar in the State Apartments history. Approval came directly from him. No Easter message. Watch what the Supreme Governor… pic.twitter.com/kpIS2ZITHd — BanksyCat (@Banksycat) April 2, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.