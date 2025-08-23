(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A viral video posted on Tuesday showed a man in the United Kingdom being led away by police officers after saying “We love bacon” during an anti-Muslim demonstration.

According to Grok, the X-based artificial intelligence assistant, the 23-year-old man featured in the video was participating in a protest against the South Lakes Islamic Centre, a proposed mosque in Dalton-in-Furness.

The coastal village in northwest England derives its name, in part, from the medieval Furness Abbey. But residents fear that the town’s new religious fixture will drastically change the character of the region due to its proximity to a scenic national park.

Concerns drew the attention of Nick Tenconi, the leader of the U.K. Independence Party, who visited the construction site in June, telling local authorities that “When an illegal, who gets housed here because there’s a mosque, goes on to rape and murder–the blood is on your hands,” the BBC reported.

The clip, seen as of Saturday by some 3.5 million X users, was the latest touchstone in the once-great British Empire’s rapid transformation into a Sharia-law-inspired version of George Orwell’s 1984.

With a flood of Muslim immigrants fast overtaking the culturally British population, woke British leaders like King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have opted to capitulate to the politically correct demands of the uber-sensitive newcomers, who have also driven a spike in violent crime and other issues.

Outrage boiled over in August 2024 after 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, the son of Rwandan immigrants, allegedly stabbed three young girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance recital in Southport.

Officials have now weaponized the country’s draconian censorship laws against its native-born citizens, with shocking arrests of otherwise innocent civilians who criticize Allah—and even those sharing negative comments about immigration on social media.

The recent arrest is not the first bacon-related incident. In 2016, 35-year-old Kevin Crehan died in prison while serving a 12-month sentence for racially-aggravated public disorder after putting bacon on the door of a Bristol mosque.

Prison officials were later accused of failing to care for the man, who had a history of suicidal thoughts and died of an overdose of diazepam and morphine after suffering a mental-health breakdown.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.