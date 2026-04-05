Big Pharma Forced to Yank COVID Vax Study Due to Lack of Participants

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Two of the major pharmaceutical companies connected with the controversial COVID vaccines were forced to abandon a new research study after failing to garner enough participants.

Pfizer and German vax maker BioNTech had sought to research an updated version of the vaccine in adults ages 50 to 64, but were unable to generate the data needed due to the low enrollment in the trials, Reuters reported.

The study was needed in order to meet new guidelines imposed by the Food and Drug Administration that require the pharmaceutical companies to provide data on the efficacy of the vaccine in comparison with a placebo.

However, it marks a peculiar coda to the pandemic era, when mass formation psychosis swept the globe forcing individuals to forgo their civil liberties en masse and to inject the experimental, gene-altering serum into their DNA under extreme social duress.

Since then, vaccine injuries including strokes, myocarditis, turbo cancers and miscarriages have all been linked, either clinically or anecdotally, to the drugs, which were fast-tracked by the FDA under the previous Trump and Biden administrations with backing from dubious medical authorities like COVID czar Anthony Fauci.

In addition to the potential harm the caused, others have noted that the vaccines had little benefit since they did not prevent transmission of the COVID virus. The pandemic ultimately dissipated as the result of natural immunity and evolution, with weaker variants rendering the vaccines unnecessary and redundant.

The stricter FDA guidelines under current Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stand in stark contrast with the early days of the Biden presidency, when Kennedy’s far-left counterpart, Xavier Becerra, oversaw unconstitutional mandates pressuring government workers and various private industries to submit to the demands of Big Pharma.

Jeffrey Tucker, president of the Brownstone Institute — a nonprofit that sprung up in opposition to vaccine mandates and other COVID-era hysteria — said the recent fizzling of Pfizer offered a long-awaited dose of poetic justice.

“Essentially, the market itself is taking the Covid shots off the market,” Tucker wrote in an X post. “It amounts to a humiliating repudiation of one of history’s largest and most destructive inoculation attempts. A fitting end to a hideous story.”

Essentially, the market itself is taking the Covid shots off the market. It amounts to a humiliating repudiation of one of history's largest and most destructive inoculation attempts. A fitting end to a hideous story. https://t.co/jsanIQooyC — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreytucker) April 2, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.