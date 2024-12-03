Quantcast
Monday, December 2, 2024

Biden Buys Anti-Israel Book on Black Friday

'To claim that Biden is a friend of Israel is a disgusting insult...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden was recently noticed exiting a bookshop on Black Friday and carrying a copy of a book by a Jew hater who heavily criticized Israel and praised Palestinians.

The New York Post reported that Biden left Nantucket Bookworks in Massachusets holding a copy of The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Columbia University professor emeritus Rashid Khalidi.

According to the news source, Khalidi claimed that “the modern history of Palestine can best be understood in these terms: as a colonial war waged against the indigenous population, by a variety of parties, to force them to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.”

Khalidi also criticized President-elect Donald Trump, stating that his first administration was a “mouthpiece” for Israel. He previously criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for leading “the most extreme government” in his country’s history.

Additionally, Khalidi claimed that Jews are indoctrinated to support Israel and that once the generation that knew the Holocaust dies out, people will no longer support the Jewish state.

He also responded to the recent news of Biden buying the book, stating it is too late.

“I do not speak to the Post (or the Times for that matter), so this is not for publication, but my reaction is that this is 4 years too late,” he told the Post.

People on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news, criticizing Biden’s anti-Semitism.

“Rashid Khalidi and his propaganda screed, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine, is responsible for so much of the anti-Israel rot that has infected academia and the Western left. To claim that Biden is a friend of Israel is a disgusting insult,” @ShelleyGldschmt wrote.

The person then published another post, explaining the situation even more, stating once again that Biden is not Israel’s friend.

“Biden is not innocently showcasing a book he randomly came upon in a store. This is the US president displaying to the world that, of the infinite number of books available, he endorses the manifesto of the anti-Israel movement in the West,” the person wrote.

However, others noted that showing off his recent purchase was not Biden’s idea, claiming that former president Barack Obama was responsible.

“Biden doesn’t read books. Being photographed with a topical book before announcing a new policy is the sort of stunt that Obama used to pull. The Obama people are now fully in charge and signaling that they’re preparing to go after Israel,” journalist Daniel Greenfield wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
George Clooney Blames Obama for ’Seducing’ Him to Remove Biden
Next article
Dan Goldman Forced to Eat Words After Biden Pardons Son, Despite Reassurances

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com