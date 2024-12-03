Biden Buys Anti-Israel Book on Black Friday

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden was recently noticed exiting a bookshop on Black Friday and carrying a copy of a book by a Jew hater who heavily criticized Israel and praised Palestinians.

The New York Post reported that Biden left Nantucket Bookworks in Massachusets holding a copy of The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Columbia University professor emeritus Rashid Khalidi.

According to the news source, Khalidi claimed that “the modern history of Palestine can best be understood in these terms: as a colonial war waged against the indigenous population, by a variety of parties, to force them to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.”

Khalidi also criticized President-elect Donald Trump, stating that his first administration was a “mouthpiece” for Israel. He previously criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for leading “the most extreme government” in his country’s history.

Additionally, Khalidi claimed that Jews are indoctrinated to support Israel and that once the generation that knew the Holocaust dies out, people will no longer support the Jewish state.

Who is Rashid Khalidi, the former PLO spokesman whose book Joe Biden showcased publicly yesterday? Here he is recently saying that Jews are indoctrinated to support Israel and that once the generation that knew the Holocaust dies out people will no longer support Israel. pic.twitter.com/qSntLPOnH3 — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) November 30, 2024

He also responded to the recent news of Biden buying the book, stating it is too late.

“I do not speak to the Post (or the Times for that matter), so this is not for publication, but my reaction is that this is 4 years too late,” he told the Post.

People on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news, criticizing Biden’s anti-Semitism.

“Rashid Khalidi and his propaganda screed, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine, is responsible for so much of the anti-Israel rot that has infected academia and the Western left. To claim that Biden is a friend of Israel is a disgusting insult,” @ShelleyGldschmt wrote.

Rashid Khalidi and his propaganda screed "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine" is responsible for so much of the anti-Israel rot that has infected academia and the Western left. To claim that Biden is a friend of Israel is a disgusting insult. pic.twitter.com/KwsqtCyXMA — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) November 30, 2024

The person then published another post, explaining the situation even more, stating once again that Biden is not Israel’s friend.

“Biden is not innocently showcasing a book he randomly came upon in a store. This is the US president displaying to the world that, of the infinite number of books available, he endorses the manifesto of the anti-Israel movement in the West,” the person wrote.

Biden is not innocently showcasing a book he randomly came upon in a store. This is the US president displaying to the world that, of the infinite number of books available, he endorses the manifesto of the anti-Israel movement in the West. This man is NO friend of Israel. pic.twitter.com/SougWveHHi — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) November 30, 2024

However, others noted that showing off his recent purchase was not Biden’s idea, claiming that former president Barack Obama was responsible.

“Biden doesn’t read books. Being photographed with a topical book before announcing a new policy is the sort of stunt that Obama used to pull. The Obama people are now fully in charge and signaling that they’re preparing to go after Israel,” journalist Daniel Greenfield wrote.