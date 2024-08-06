Quantcast
Monday, August 5, 2024

Clooney Rumored to Have White House Aspirations after Role in Biden Coup

'George is contemplating a future [presidential] run and has the support of one of the most powerful Democrats in the world, Barack Obama...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Amal and George Clooney
Amal and George Clooney / IMAGE: Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) An insider recently revealed that the far-left actor George Clooney told Joe Biden to leave the race and endorsed Kamala Harris because he has political aspirations.

“His endorsement of Kamala was definitely calculated. George is contemplating a future [presidential] run and has the support of one of the most powerful Democrats in the world, Barack Obama. He has his scope set on a possible run for a Senate seat in 2026 and will undoubtedly continue to gain respect within the Democratic party,” the Daily Mail’s insider said.

His endorsement of Harris came after the New York Times published his op-ed, urging Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump.

“There was a massive push amongst the Democrats to get Biden out of the race. George flicked the domino, which launched him into a different political spectrum,” the insider said.

The insider also pointed out that Biden’s presidential race was unofficially done after publishing the op-ed.

“Without George, Biden wouldn’t have been forced out. He started the push with Obama’s support and guidance. Obama’s main advisor, Ben Shapiro, called for Biden to step down before George and didn’t get enough traction. George then followed with his op-ed because they knew the traction that his op-ed would get. He had nothing to lose and everything to gain,” the insider said.

The news source reported that Clooney has been politically active since 2006, involving himself in various humanitarian efforts and working with Democratic politicians. He also teamed up with globalists at the United Nations, communists at Harvard University, and censors at Google.

The insider added that Obama became the strongest Clooney’s political ally.

“Obama’s backing for George is evidence that Clooney is being groomed for a future in politics. Everyone recognizes the power and pull that George has, especially with Amal [Clooney, his wife] by his side,” the insider said.

