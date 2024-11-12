Quantcast
Monday, November 11, 2024

Leftist Women Threaten to Poison MAGA Men

'The hoes are not handling this well, I see...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Giulia Tofana / PHOTO: @marinamaral2 via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Leftist women who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election announced on social media that they would murder men who voted for President-elect Donald Trump by poisoning them.

The New York Post reported that the videos of young women adding a deadly poison to a drink became viral on Twitter and TikTok.

According to these videos, some of the women stated that this is a “Make Aqua Tofana Great Again” (“MATGA”) movement. Giulia Tofana was a 17th-century Italian woman who was selling poison to wives who wished to murder their abusive husbands, which resulted in the deaths of more than 600 men.

Even though many women on social media adopted this idea and started making these kinds of videos themselves, saying that the Trump-supporting men “asked for it,” some people urged these women not to do what they were doing.

“You do know those videos can be used against you, right? It’s giving off premeditated vibes. The internet is FOREVER. Also… the 1600s were A LOT different than 2024 advancements in detecting POISON,” one person stated, according to the Post.

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news.

“The hoes are not handling this well, I see,” conservative reporter Savanah Hernandez wrote.

A popular political commentator on Twitter, @ImMeme0, has also responded to the recent trend started by leftist women.

“HOLY SH*T, Karens lost their [f***ing] minds over Trump’s win and launched MATGA—short for Make Aqua Tofana Great Again,” @ImMeme0 wrote. “The first video got over 1.3 million LIKES!”

Others suggested that Americans should “make insane asylums great again.”

Hi @FBI. What’s your position on women encouraging other women to poison their husbands or others who voted for Trump?” @spartanqueen100 wrote.

Some conservatives also suggested that conservatives cannot trust leftists working in the food service business, while others claimed that people should “stay away from fat chicks with nose rings.”

Harris-supporting feminists also recently started shaving their heads, putting on coronavirus masks again, wearing blue wristbands and announcing that they would participate in the sex strike on men because they allegedly would not be allowed to have abortions.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
George Clooney Abandons Politics

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com