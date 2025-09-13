Gaming Platform Discord Says Tyler Robinson Didn’t Plot Kirk’s Assassination There

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) After law enforcement apprehended alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson on Thursday night, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the next morning that Robinson posted about killing Kirk on the gaming platform Discord.

“Investigators interviewed the roommate, who stated that his roommate (referring to Robinson) made a joke on Discord … each message was shown by Robinson’s roommate,” Cox said, reading from an affidavit for Robinson’s arrest.

🚨🚨🚨 A source has shared the probable cause affidavit on Tyler Robinson, the suspect in custody for Charlie Kirk's murder. I redacted Robinson's home address. Contains all the details we learned in this morning's news conference, but as you’ll read, the investigator points… pic.twitter.com/82z8U7iIl3 — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) September 12, 2025

“The content of these messages included messages affiliated with the contact Tyler, stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush, messages related to visually watching the area where a rifle was left, and a message referring to having left the rifle wrapped in a towel,” Cox added.

“The messages also refer to engraving bullets, and a mention of a scope and the rifle being unique. Messages from the contact Tyler also mention that he had changed outfits.”

However, Discord says Robinson didn’t post about the Kirk assassination on its platform.

“We identified a Discord account associated with the suspect, but have found no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord. The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages,” Discord said.

“These were communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere. We have removed the suspect’s account for violating our off-platform behavior policy.”

VERY WEIRD The Governor claims the FBI took images of communications between Tyler Robinson and his roommate about the gun, its location, "watching it" and changing clothes. But Discord says these messages didn't take place via discord. So why did the FBI say they did? pic.twitter.com/h1lSIbPZZE — Propaganda & co (@propandco) September 12, 2025

To Discord’s point, the affidavit Cox was reading may have been poorly worded. In any event, Discord has been used by numerous mass shooters.

Perhaps the most notorious example of this is the 2022 Buffalo massacre. In that case, shooter Payton Gendron was active on Discord in the leadup to his killing spree. Even more bizarrely, Gendron had been chatting on Discord with a “retired federal agent” moments before he killed 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket.

Gendron’s shooting was followed by other attacks that had early warning signs on Dicord.

In January 2024, 17-year-old mass shooter Dylan Butler—who killed a sixth grader, injured four others and fatally shot himself at a school in Iowa—was reported to have been in an extremist Discord chatroom. NBC reported days after the shooting that Butler was a member of a Discord group called “School Massacres Discussion,” which was dedicated to discussing school shootings. According to NBC, another Discord user had notified the FBI about the chatroom months before the attack.

Another Discord-linked shooting occurred some two months after the Butler shooting on Sept. 4, when 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire at a Georgia high school and killed four people. After Gray’s shooting, the FBI admitted that Gray had been on its radar—but insisted that there was “no probable cause for arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action” against the teenager before his shooting spree.

About three months later, 15-year-old female student Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name Samantha, opened fire during a study hall at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin—killing another student and a teacher, and wounding six others before killing herself.

Rupnow’s apparent manifesto, which was published on Discord before her shooting, references previous school shooters, including the same ones that apparently infatuated Shockley.

Trump shooter Matthew Crooks reportedly had an account on the popular gamer chat app, Discord. HERE'S WHY THAT MATTERS! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Qm7z2KrLV9 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) July 15, 2024

Alleged would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks also had a Discord account. The platform said he didn’t use it much, and certainly didn’t plot to kill Trump there. The FBI has yet to release evidence on this matter.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.