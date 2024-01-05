Iowa School Shooter Reportedly Identified as ‘Genderfluid’ and ‘Trans’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The 17-year-old individual accused of opening fire at Iowa’s Perry High School has reportedly identified themselves as “genderfluid” and in the process of transitioning, terms often associated with transgenderism.

Dylan Butler, the alleged perpetrator, shot and killed at least one individual and seriously injured several others during the mass shooting. Law enforcement officials stated that Butler died from a suspected self-inflicted wound.

“There are six victims one of whom is deceased. That individual was a sixth-grade student at Perry Middle School. The other five are being treated at area hospital,” Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said during a press conference on Thursday.

Mitch Mortvedt, of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, says a 17-year-old suspect killed a sixth grader and wounded five others in the Perry High School shooting. First responders found an explosive device in the school and “rendered the device safe,” per Mortvedt. pic.twitter.com/R6sCAKJFB3 — The Recount (@therecount) January 4, 2024

The shooting began during the early hours of Thursday, with Butler being armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun.

As law enforcement continues to investigate potential motives behind the attack, several social media users found an LGBTQ pride flag on a TikTok page allegedly linked to Butler, according to the Post Millennial.

BREAKING: Perry High School sh**ter identified. This is allegedly his tiktok account which was already scrubbed. He posted this photo before the sh**ting from the school bathroom. He appears to be part of the LGBTQ community with the flag in his bio. In another post he put the… pic.twitter.com/xDwRKLGIOH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

The since-deleted page, under the username “tooktoomuch,” did not reveal much information about its owner. However, the page’s bio allegedly included “dj,” along with a pride flag.

The Post Millennial reported a separate Instagram account under the handle “DylanSayWhat,” using the pronouns “he/they.”

This is the trans genderfluid te*ror*st who shot up a school in Iowa today. Trans extremists are a serious threat. The media will bury this.#Transtifa pic.twitter.com/9RtfVPy3Ya — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

A third social media page on Reddit linked to Butler purportedly posted several messages on pages under the banner of “r/Trans.”

One response on Reddit included a reply to: “[F]or those who haven’t started transitioning yet. What’s holding you back?”

In response, the account tied to Butler allegledy said: “I don’t want to look ugly.”

Here is suspected Iowa mass shooter Dylan Butler. Butler is reported to have shot three people, including his principal. By the end of the day, the U.S. media will report about how Butler was the “victim.” American society is sick.pic.twitter.com/vYTaanFkuZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 4, 2024

Chaya Raichik, the founder of Libs of TikTok, responded to the distressing news through several Twitter posts.

“This is the trans genderfluid te*ror*st who shot up a school in Iowa today. Trans extremists are a serious threat,” Raichik said on the Libs of TikTok page.

If Butler’s motives are confirmed to be tied to his potential transgender identity, he would be the most recent member of the LGBTQ community to carry out a violent school mass shooting.

In March 2023, Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a self-identified transgender man who went by Aiden Hale, killed three innocent children and three adults at the Covenant School in Tennessee.

An infamous manifesto, dubbed a “trans-festo,” offered a glimpse into Hale’s disturbing rhetoric against children: “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers,” Hale reportedly wrote. “I hope I have a high death count.”