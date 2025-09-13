Saturday, September 13, 2025

ICE Kills Illegal Alien in Chicago After Car Attack

'We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fatally shot an illegal alien in Chicago after he resisted detention by trying to flee in his car and allegedly dragging an officer in the process, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday in a statement obtained by Headline USA.

The now-deceased individual, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, was a Mexican national who entered the U.S. unlawfully at an unknown time and date.

The fatal interaction came after the Trump administration repeatedly urged sanctuary cities like Chicago to work with immigration officials to detain illegal aliens after local arrests, rather than in the streets, which can endanger both the suspect and the officers making the detention.

DHS said the officer sustained several injuries and is in stable condition. The officer reportedly feared for his life as Gonzalez tried to speed away while dragging him.

Video from the scene shows two ICE agents rushing to assist Gonzalez after the shooting. The agents pulled his body from the vehicle, which Gonzalez had seemingly crashed into a nearby truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

McLaughlin noted the agent followed his training by using appropriate force and enforcing “the law to protect the public and law enforcement.”

DHS appeared to link the deadly incident to viral social media videos and activists “encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement.”

It said these activists “not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended.”

The department said Gonzalez was a criminal illegal alien with a prior reckless driving record.

By contrast, Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., and state politicians blamed the death on President Donald Trump’s immigration operations in Chicago.

“What happened today is not an isolated incident; it is the consequence of Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda, ICE’s pattern of racial profiling, and their unlawful policing in our communities,” Ramirez and colleagues claimed.

“We have long warned that the militarized tactics used by DHS and the deployment of ICE agents, with no transparency or oversight, undermine the rule of law and create fear and chaos in our communities,” they added.

The Mexican Consulate in Chicago issued a statement demanding information about Gonzalez’s shooting.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: FBI Director Went to NYC Restaurant after Charlie Kirk Assassination
Next article
Gaming Platform Discord Says Tyler Robinson Didn’t Plot Kirk’s Assassination There

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com