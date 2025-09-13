ICE Kills Illegal Alien in Chicago After Car Attack

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fatally shot an illegal alien in Chicago after he resisted detention by trying to flee in his car and allegedly dragging an officer in the process, the Department of Homeland Security said Friday in a statement obtained by Headline USA.

The now-deceased individual, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, was a Mexican national who entered the U.S. unlawfully at an unknown time and date.

The fatal interaction came after the Trump administration repeatedly urged sanctuary cities like Chicago to work with immigration officials to detain illegal aliens after local arrests, rather than in the streets, which can endanger both the suspect and the officers making the detention.

DHS said the officer sustained several injuries and is in stable condition. The officer reportedly feared for his life as Gonzalez tried to speed away while dragging him.

Video from the scene shows two ICE agents rushing to assist Gonzalez after the shooting. The agents pulled his body from the vehicle, which Gonzalez had seemingly crashed into a nearby truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are still sketchy, but we've learned in Franklin Park an illegal attempted to run over an ICE agent with his car. ICE agent was dragged by the illegal's car. ICE fired and struck the illegal. We're told it's a fatal shooting. pic.twitter.com/9jIdfmIaQW — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) September 12, 2025

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

McLaughlin noted the agent followed his training by using appropriate force and enforcing “the law to protect the public and law enforcement.”

DHS appeared to link the deadly incident to viral social media videos and activists “encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement.”

It said these activists “not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended.”

The department said Gonzalez was a criminal illegal alien with a prior reckless driving record.

By contrast, Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., and state politicians blamed the death on President Donald Trump’s immigration operations in Chicago.

“What happened today is not an isolated incident; it is the consequence of Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda, ICE’s pattern of racial profiling, and their unlawful policing in our communities,” Ramirez and colleagues claimed.

“We have long warned that the militarized tactics used by DHS and the deployment of ICE agents, with no transparency or oversight, undermine the rule of law and create fear and chaos in our communities,” they added.

The Mexican Consulate in Chicago issued a statement demanding information about Gonzalez’s shooting.