Nick Fuentes Admits He’s Actually a ‘Moderate Democrat’

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Notorious social-media troll Nick Fuentes once again set about confusing critics by declaring himself to be a “non-woke, moderate Democrat” during a recent podcast.

Fuentes, known for his provocative anti-Semitic statements and other controversial stances, has been derided by many on the Left as a standard-bearer for the alt-Right movement. However, he regularly expresses his opposition to President Donald Trump.

“I think the GOP needs to be destroyed,” he said in the viral clip that circulated on X last week.

“I think the corrupt, criminal government of Trump needs to be slowed down,” he continued. “We need to impeach The Orange. It’s time to put this n***a in a peach. Trump needs to be placed inside of a crystal — he needs to be impeached. This fat orange tiny hands needs to be impeached.”

Fuentes went on to reveal that he opposed the two main frontrunners who are likely to succeed Trump as the MAGA mantle-carriers, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We have to burn down the whole party,” he said.

While many high-profile “America First” advocates — including influential podcasters Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones — have broken rank with Trump for failing to live up to his campaign promises, skeptics have long suspected that Fuentes may be a deep-state plant intended to subvert and discredit the conservative movement.

“If your favorite ‘rightwing influencer’ is now admitting he’s actually a Democrat, it means you fell for one of the most blatant psy-ops in American history,” wrote the X account @OldeWorldOrder.

If your favorite 'rightwing influencer' is now admitting he's actually a Democrat, it means you fell for one of the most blatant psy-ops in American history pic.twitter.com/q8Mkd9Whni — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 5, 2026

Fuentes’s apparent disclosure — if true — follows on the heels of a bombshell revelation by the Justice Department that it had criminally indicted leaders of the Southern Poverty Law Center for secretly funding extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan in order to push the false perception that racism and white supremacy were more prevalent in America than they really were.

Some linked Fuentes’s false-flag operations to those of Richard Spencer, the alleged right-wing extremist who helped to serve as a catalyst for the SPLC-funded 2017 riots in Charlottesville, Va.

Richard Spencer and Nick Fuentes. Two Dem operatives activated to try and tarnish Trump. Get a new script, Dems. https://t.co/ScdzOUv64Z — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) May 5, 2026

Calls like Fuentes’s to “burn down” the GOP also echo the alarming spike in violent rhetoric from the extreme Left, including numerous arson incidents and assassinations of perceived political enemies.

Yet, some maintain that Fuentes’s inflammatory polemic amounts to little more than a rhetorical flourish, and that his claims to be a Democrat were part of a double-con to gain control of the GOP.

“You have it backwards, dumbass. Hes [sic] using this as cover so he can take over the right wing surreptitiously,” wrote X user @tremulant08. “He literally SAYS IT EVERY NIGHT.”

You have it backwards, dumbass. Hes using this as cover so he can take over the right wing surreptitiously. He literally SAYS IT EVERY NIGHT. Holy fuck you people are so incredibly stupid and schizophrenic — Hyuck hyuck (@tremulant08) May 6, 2026

Fuentes acknowledged in the video that his top-three priorities were matters that have long held pride of place in the MAGA and “America First” agendas.

“I care about affordability. I care about foreign interventions. I care about the border,” he said.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.