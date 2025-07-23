Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Israeli Forces Kill 100 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

The Health Ministry said that another 13 bodies were recovered from the rubble...

AP Photo: The building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media in Gaza City.

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli forces killed 100 Palestinians and wounded 534 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli strikes and the killing of aid seekers continue.

The Health Ministry said that another 13 bodies were recovered from the rubble. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Among those killed on Wednesday was Walaa al-Jabari, a journalist who was pregnant at the time of her death. Al-Jabari was killed alongside her husband and their four children when an Israeli missile struck their home in Gaza City. According to Drop Site News, the blast ejected al-Jabari’s unborn child from her womb, and a fetus was found in the rubble.

According to Middle East Eye, al-Jabari worked as a newspaper editor for several local media outlets. Gaza’s Government Media Office said her death brought the total number of Palestinian journalists killed by the IDF in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 231.

Israeli airstrikes pounded other parts of Gaza City, killing several more children, according to The Associated Press. The Israeli military also bombarded areas of southern and central Gaza and continued its ground offensive in Deir el-Balah.

The Health Ministry said that 34 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces while attempting to reach aid, bringing the total number of aid-related deaths since the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operating to 1,060. Another 7,207 aid seekers have been wounded, which has overwhelmed Gaza’s hospitals.

The Health Ministry said that the latest violence has brought its death toll since October 7, 2023, to 59,219, and the number of wounded to 143,045. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

