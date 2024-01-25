Quantcast
Freedom Convoy to Aid Texas in Border Security as Abbott Defies Feds

'The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States...'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) The Take Our Border Back convoy of drivers is heading down to Eagle Pass, Texas; Yuma, Arizona and San Yzidro, California to peacefully protest against President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

The convoy will span from Virginia Beach, Virginia to Eagle Pass, according to The Todd Starnes Radio Show.

According to Noel Roberts, one of the representatives of the group, they are working with local law enforcement to enact a peaceful, lawful protest.

The group says it wants to peacefully send the message to elected officials that the infiltration of millions of immigrants is endangering millions of citizens by fueling the fentanyl epidemic and gang violence.

“We have gang members that go into the grade schools and middle schools in South Phoenix, and they actually infiltrate,” she said. “They put these kids who come through the border, and they belong to the cartels. Make no mistake, they’re not going to nice foster homes. And they take them, put them in the schools and they recruit our, our kids into their M-13 gangs.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is one elected official to express concerns with the repercussions of the open border, and even made a public statement on Texas’s right to self defense as the federal government.

Abbott detailed the federal government’s duty to protect the borders of the states, as well as the right of the states to self-defense under the Constitution.

“The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States,” he said. “The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting the States, including immigration laws on the books right now. President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them.”

Abbott then listed the ways the Biden administration is in violation of federal immigration law, leading to record-breaking immigration numbers.

Abbott’s complaints included the fact that Biden sent lawyers to Texas to prosecute state officials for defending the border, ignored federal statutes requiring the detention of illegal immigrants and pushed the migrants away from legal entry points into the country and into the treacherous waters of the Rio Grande river.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his solidarity with the state of Texas in a Twitter post.

