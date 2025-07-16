FBI Confiscated Murdered Firefighter’s Phone for 7.5 Months after Butler Trump Shooting

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Helen Comperatore, whose husband, Corey, was murdered at the July 13, 2024, Trump shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, revealed in a recently released documentary that the FBI took Corey’s phone—and didn’t give it back to her for nearly eight months.

“I finally received Corey’s phone back from the FBI. I had to wait 7.5 months to get this phone back, and it’s all I wanted. I even asked the President to get his phone back,” Comperatore said in the documentary, Butler Under Fire – Part 2: The Search for Justice, which is available on Fox Nation.

“His phone was sitting in a room full of evidence from that day. It was in an envelope with nothing on it. It didn’t even have Corey’s name on it. It was just sitting with a bunch of other evidence. It was never looked at. They never looked at it.”

The documentary—which features exclusive records obtained by Headline USA, as well as comments from this writer—also shows never-seen-before footage from Corey’s phone. Corey was filming when he and Trump were shot.

“You see Corey duck down and he gets shot. His phone falls to a slight angle, and there’s a blood splatter and you can hear everything for 3.5 minutes,” Helen said.

Helen was briefed by FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino last month about the Butler shooting. According to her, Bongino said that alleged would-be assassin Thomas Crooks acted alone when he shot at Donald Trump—killing Corey and seriously wounding at least two others in the process.

“They’re going to come out in a couple weeks to the public and basically … It’s the shooter and nothing else,” she said.

Helen’s remarks echo what Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel have been saying publicly in recent weeks. Patel said on a Fox News interview that there’s not much more to know about what happened at Butler.

Bongino also defended the Biden FBI’s investigation, including the decision to hose down the AGR rooftop and to release Crooks’s body for cremation before Congress or anyone else could examine it. Bongino told Helen he couldn’t speak about the Secret Service’s action—even though Bongino is a former Secret Service agent who was blasted the agency for Butler just about every day on his radio show last year.

Helen said last month that the FBI is going to release a report on its Butler investigation in the coming weeks.

Since then, the FBI and the Trump administration has been embroiled in controversy over the “Epstein files,” and Bongino has gone AWOL—making it unclear when the bureau might release more Butler records. Judicial Watch is suing the Justice Department to force disclosure.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.