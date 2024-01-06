Quantcast
Fox Co-Founder Wished Trump to Die in 2023

'That Trump would be figuratively or more hopefully dead...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Fox News Magic Eye
Clockwise from upper left: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Fox News founder Rupert Murdock and conservative pundit Tucker Carlson / Graphic by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Barry Diller, a co-founder of Fox News, revealed to Semafor that one of the things that he got wrong for the then-upcoming 2023 was his prediction and desire that Donald Trump would die that year.

“That Trump would be figuratively or more hopefully dead,” he said.

From October 1984 to April 1992, Diller served as chairman and CEO of Fox News, according to the National Pulse. Right now, he serves as the chairman of the IAC holding company and the Expedia Group.

It wasn’t the first time when the Democrat media and business mogul exposed his hatred toward Trump. Diller has been referring to Trump as a “joke” and ‘evil” throughout the years. One of the times when he expressed his pure hatred toward the non-establishment politician was in a 2018 interview with fellow leftist Maureen Dowd.

“I would so love it if he were being blackmailed by Putin. That would make me very happy. This was a man of bad character from the moment he entered adulthood, if not before. Pure, bad character. Ugh, Trump,” the man with Trump Derangement Syndrome said.

One of the main reasons why Diller hated Trump and his presidency was his immigration policy. He claimed in 2017 that Trump’s efforts to end the mass immigration agenda that is pushed by Marxists was causing American workers to leave the country for places like Germany, even though this ridiculous take is not backed by any emigration data.

Diller, however, is not the only anti-Trump person who was a part of the Fox corporation. Rupert Murdoch previously made it crystal clear that he is not a Trump supporter, going as far as endorsing a newly discovered RINO, Gov. Ron DeSantis, RFla., who joined the 2024 presidential race. When DeSantis started polling in either high single digits or low double digits, Murdock stopped supporting the failed politician.

