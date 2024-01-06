Quantcast
SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Case on Trump Ballot Ban, Setting Twitter Ablaze

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Trump civil trial
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, Alina Habba, left, and Chris Kiss, waits for the continuation of his civil trial at New York Supreme Court. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the infamous Colorado Supreme Court’s case banning former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballot. 

The Court announced a scheduled hearing for Feb. 8 to hear Trump’s appeal against a Colorado ruling that he is barred from holding public office over his participation in what Democrats have termed an insurrection on Jan. 6.

The Colorado court specifically cited the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which blocks office holders from holding office again if they insurrect against the U.S. government. However, Trump has neither been convicted or indicted on any insurrection charges, raising concerns about due process. 

In a filing submitted to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Trump rebuked the Colorado decision: “The question of eligibility to serve as President of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide.” 

The contentious ruling coincided with a nationwide effort to block Trump’s presidential campaign from appearing on the Republican primary ballots. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows issued a unilateral ruling also blocking Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot. 

“All I want is fair,” Trump said of the decision on Friday. The former president made reference to the vicious attack conservative judges receive for some of their rulings.

“I fought really hard to get three very, very good people in. They’re great people, very smart people. And I just hope they’re going to be fair because you know, the other side plays the ref,” Trump added.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley said on Twitter that the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case on Feb. 8, puts the justices on “a Nascar pace.”

Media reports predicted that the justices would issue a ruling after the Feb. 8 hearing. Republican voters in Colorado determine their nominee on March 5. 

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case was met with praise from many individuals on Twitter, who predict that the anti-Trump ballot orders will be shut down.

