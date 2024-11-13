Kamala Funneled $500K to Al Sharpton’s Non-Profit Ahead of Softball Interview

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed presidential campaign donated $500,000 to Al Sharpton’s non-profit, the National Action Network, just weeks before her softball interview with him.

This hefty donation, first reported Tuesday by the Washington Free Beacon, appeared to be part of Harris’s longshot strategy to gain support from Black and Latino groups before the 2024 election. The Free Beacon noted Harris blew $5.4 million on this effort.

FEC filings revealed Harris’s campaign issued two payments of $250,000 to the National Action Network, on Sept. 5 and Oct. 1. Notably, Sharpton then interviewed Harris on his MSNBC show PoliticsNation on Oct. 20—less than a month after the payments.

Sharpton conveniently avoided tough questions in the interview, a typical approach for MSNBC hosts notorious for their leftist rhetoric and partisan coverage.

Sharpton showered Harris with compliments, calling her campaign “extraordinary and historic.” He also gave her a platform to address rising concerns about her credibility among Black men.

In stark contrast, Sharpton chastised Trump as “hostile” and “erratic.” Even worse, Sharpton failed to disclose the $500,000 donation to viewers during the interview.

NEW: Kamala Harris' campaign dished out $500k to Al Sharpton’s nonprofit just weeks before her big interview with him. So… was the Harris campaign just one big money laundering scheme? According to the Washington Free Beacon, the Harris campaign sent one $250k payment on… pic.twitter.com/L79LVVzmK1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2024

Harris’s payment to Sharpton’s non-profit surfaced amid growing scrutiny over her failed campaign’s staggering $1 billion spending spree.

The Washington Examiner revealed this week that Harris’s campaign paid Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions $1 million for another softball interview, featuring celebrity guests.

Winfrey confirmed the generous payment in a statement to the media.

“I did not take any personal fee,” Winfrey said. “However the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story.”

#OprahWinfrey is shutting down claims she was paid $1 million to host a town hall on behalf of #KamalaHarris' presidential campaign … with the talk show legend declaring it's all BS. 😱 Full article in bio! 📷: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/RcSKFbkVXj — TMZ (@TMZ) November 11, 2024

Reports also suggest that the Harris campaign spent several million dollars to produce public appearances by Beyonce, Megan the Stallion and Eminem—all of whom endorsed the embattled vice president.

Such spending left the Harris campaign in $20 million in debt and facing the reality of President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House and Republicans retaking control of Congress.