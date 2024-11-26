Disney Spikes Transgender Volleyball Character from Marvel Cartoon

(Matt Lamb, Headline USA) Disney spiked an episode featuring a transgender volleyball player due to political concerns, according to leaked information.

A crew member alleged Disney scrapped the episode, a copy of which was leaked online, “because of which party that won the recent election,” as reported by Polygon, an entertainment news site.

Republicans won, in part, because of effective messaging on issues such as Kamala Harris’s support for transgender surgeries for prisoners and men playing in girls’ sports.

The show, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur included a transgender volleyball player who wanted to play on the girls’ team.

The specific episode, titled “The Gatekeeper” was supposed to air next year. The show itself did not appear particularly popular, as Disney canceled it after just two seasons.

However, there were produced episodes ready to use, including this one.

The player, named Brooklyn, complained in the episode about previously having to play on the boys’ soccer team, according to Polygon.

“Brooklyn’s comments about her athletic past are overheard by the opposing team’s coach, Greer (played by Amy Sedaris), who tries to have the teenager disqualified from the game,” Polygon reported. “But Brooklyn’s coach, gym teacher Coach Hrbek, tells Greer, ‘Brooklyn IS a girl, and she’s gonna play.'”

“I’m trans, my very existence breaks Greer’s rules,” the character reportedly said.

Disney disputed the claims it scrapped the episode due to the transgender character and politics.

Polygon reported the “source” said the decision was made a year ago. The episode is reportedly being “held.”

It is also possible, according to another website, that the company will put the episode on Disney+, just not Disney Channel.

The storyline, about a transgender volleyball player who wants to play against women, mirrors that of Blaire Fleming.

The San Jose State University volleyball player has come under scrutiny due to allegations that the athlete is a biological male.

Fleming’s presence, and domination, has led a handful of teams to forfeit, rather than play against SJSU.

Disney has faced criticism for several years for its involvement in pushing LGBT propaganda and woke content.

The entertainment company has co-sponsored LGBT “Pride” events that included nude adults in front of children.

An episode of the Star Wars show The Acolyte included lesbian witches using force to get pregnant.