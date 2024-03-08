Police Bust Fla. ‘Santa’ Accused of Making Child Porn; Son Commits Suicide

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Florida police informed the public that they were tipped off to a father and son producing child pornography at their home while also adding that they discovered after the investigation that the pedophiles were abusing children in their neighborhood.

Neighbors told WESH-TV that about 30 law enforcement officials raided the home of 79-year-old James Cox and his son Henry Cox lived on Countryside View Drive in St. Cloud on March 5, 2024, at about 10 a.m.

During the raid, a body was carried out of the home, witnesses said. Later on, the Orange County Medical Examiner confirmed that they had been called about a dead body in the home. It was later revealed by St. Cloud police that it was Henry’s body who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The cause of death is gunshot wound of head and manner of death has been ruled a suicide,” a statement from the Osceola County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Police received a cyber-tip about child pornography being uploaded from the home in November 2023, and they raided the home on Jan. 19, 2024, according to a criminal complaint. The law enforcement officials found several hard drives with videos and images of children being abused and exploited.

The father admitted to looking at child porn online, but the son denied any involvement, agents said. However, based on the evidence that was found by the investigators, it was later revealed that the son produced some of the child pornography. In addition to the father watching child porn, he was also uploading it.

One video panned across a mirror and showed the son recording the file in the reflection, the investigators revealed.

Police said that they found video evidence that the pedophiles recorded children in public bathrooms and while they changed clothes with some of the alleged underage victims being children who lived in the neighborhood.

As of March 7, 2024, the father is being held at the Seminole County Jail.

Residents of the neighborhood expressed their shock by saying that they didn’t expect something like this would happen there because it is usually a quiet place.

“You just don’t think it’s going to be so close to your house, and having four girls myself, it’s a little unsettling. I think it confirms that we can’t be restful and let our kids play outside. It’s always play in the backyard now. It’s not like it used to be,” Emily Jenkins, one of the neighbors, said.