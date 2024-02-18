‘F**k Joe Biden’ Chants Elicit Trump’s Laughter at Sneakers Launch

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Philadelphia crowd enthusiastically welcomed GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump with distinctive chants aimed at scandal-plagued President Joe Biden, sparking a humorous response from the former president.

“F**k Joe Biden! F**k Joe Biden,” resounded the crowd’s chants as Trump took the stage at the Philadelphia-based Sneaker Con on Saturday. In response, a chuckling Trump: “Thank you very much! That’s beautiful.

🚨 ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ chants ERUPT at SneakerCon in Philadelphia TRUMP: “Thank you very much, that’s beautiful” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xVK7X7o6Xv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 17, 2024

The former president attended the sneaker event to launch his new footwear, as well as the “Victory47” cologne and perfume priced at $99.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump told the crowd, referring to new line. “I have some incredible people that work with me on things and they came up with this … and I think it’s gonna be a big success.”

While the shoe line asserts that the sneakers are not connected to the campaign, Trump mentioned that the sneakers could help him reach young voters.

“We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con,” Trump said.

The shoes, featured on the website “GetTrumpSneakers.com,” range from $399 to $199. The official license for the sneaker came from CIC Ventures LLC.

SOLD OUT. The Never Surrender High-Tops are Officially Sold Out. Thank You!https://t.co/RkMRexkS7w pic.twitter.com/vNixKu61R8 — GetTrumpSneakers (@TrumpSneakers) February 17, 2024

The most expensive pair of shoes, the “Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker” (already sold out), boasts a gold-plated color with a letter T embossed on the shoe, alongside an American flag.

The additional footwear options, branded “T-Red Wave” and “Potus 45,” are available in red and white hues, featuring the prominent letter T—a representation of “Trump.”

Trump extended invitations to several individuals to speak at the podium, where they voiced their support for the former president’s 2024 candidacy. At the event, a man won an auction for an autographed gold sneaker worth $9,000.

One video showed Trump signing sneakers and greeting some of the attendees.