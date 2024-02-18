Quantcast
Saturday, February 17, 2024

‘F**k Joe Biden’ Chants Elicit Trump’s Laughter at Sneakers Launch

'That’s beautiful...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump holds gold Trump sneakers at Sneaker Con Philadelphia, an event popular among sneaker collectors, in Philadelphia, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Philadelphia crowd enthusiastically welcomed GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump with distinctive chants aimed at scandal-plagued President Joe Biden, sparking a humorous response from the former president.

“F**k Joe Biden! F**k Joe Biden,” resounded the crowd’s chants as Trump took the stage at the Philadelphia-based Sneaker Con on Saturday. In response, a chuckling Trump: “Thank you very much! That’s beautiful.

The former president attended the sneaker event to launch his new footwear, as well as the “Victory47” cologne and perfume priced at $99.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump told the crowd, referring to new line. “I have some incredible people that work with me on things and they came up with this … and I think it’s gonna be a big success.”

While the shoe line asserts that the sneakers are not connected to the campaign, Trump mentioned that the sneakers could help him reach young voters. 

“We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con,” Trump said. 

The shoes, featured on the website “GetTrumpSneakers.com,” range from $399 to $199. The official license for the sneaker came from CIC Ventures LLC.

The most expensive pair of shoes, the “Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker” (already sold out), boasts a gold-plated color with a letter T embossed on the shoe, alongside an American flag. 

The additional footwear options, branded “T-Red Wave” and “Potus 45,” are available in red and white hues, featuring the prominent letter T—a representation of “Trump.”

Trump extended invitations to several individuals to speak at the podium, where they voiced their support for the former president’s 2024 candidacy. At the event, a man won an auction for an autographed gold sneaker worth $9,000.

One video showed Trump signing sneakers and greeting some of the attendees.

