Quantcast
Thursday, May 9, 2024

Graham Blasts Pro-Hamas Protesters as ‘Dumba**es’ and ‘Terrorist Sympathizers’

'I think the Department of Justice needs to investigate where the money is coming from...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted the anti-Israel student protesters at colleges across the country, calling them “dumba**es” and “terrorist sympathizers.”

Graham made the comment during an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters on Tuesday.

“If you say, ‘We are Hamas,’ and you mean it, then you are a religious Nazi. If you say, ‘We are Hamas,’ and you don’t know what Hamas is all about, you are a dumba**,” he explained. “So there’s dumba**es and there’s terrorist sympathizers.”

The senator went on to argue that the best way to “fix” the problems in higher education was for the GOP to win in November’s election.

“Here’s what I can promise you, if Donald Trump were president of the United States, his attorney general would be all over this,” Graham said. “These college presidents would be under the gun to stop this crap.”

But in the meantime, he also called on the Biden administration to hold universities accountable for failing to protect Jewish students on campus and to investigate whether outside organizations funded and organized the student encampments.

“I think the Department of Justice needs to investigate where the money is coming from,” Graham said.

Several Republicans have pointed out that leftist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation has long bankrolled some of the student groups involved in the student encampments, such as Students for Justice Palestine.

“I think [FBI officials] need to look at the root causes and find out if some of this was funded by, I don’t know, George Soros or overseas entities,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said this week.

In response, a spokesperson for the Open Society Foundation said the group “has funded a broad spectrum of U.S. groups that have advocated for the rights of Palestinians and Israelis and for peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Unhinged Tlaib Calls for the Arrest of Netanyahu
Next article
Is the American Consumer Tapped Out? Credit Card Borrowing Tanked in March

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com