Graham Blasts Pro-Hamas Protesters as ‘Dumba**es’ and ‘Terrorist Sympathizers’

(Headline USA) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blasted the anti-Israel student protesters at colleges across the country, calling them “dumba**es” and “terrorist sympathizers.”

Graham made the comment during an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters on Tuesday.

“If you say, ‘We are Hamas,’ and you mean it, then you are a religious Nazi. If you say, ‘We are Hamas,’ and you don’t know what Hamas is all about, you are a dumba**,” he explained. “So there’s dumba**es and there’s terrorist sympathizers.”

The senator went on to argue that the best way to “fix” the problems in higher education was for the GOP to win in November’s election.

“Here’s what I can promise you, if Donald Trump were president of the United States, his attorney general would be all over this,” Graham said. “These college presidents would be under the gun to stop this crap.”

But in the meantime, he also called on the Biden administration to hold universities accountable for failing to protect Jewish students on campus and to investigate whether outside organizations funded and organized the student encampments.

“I think the Department of Justice needs to investigate where the money is coming from,” Graham said.

Several Republicans have pointed out that leftist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation has long bankrolled some of the student groups involved in the student encampments, such as Students for Justice Palestine.

“I think [FBI officials] need to look at the root causes and find out if some of this was funded by, I don’t know, George Soros or overseas entities,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said this week.

In response, a spokesperson for the Open Society Foundation said the group “has funded a broad spectrum of U.S. groups that have advocated for the rights of Palestinians and Israelis and for peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel.”