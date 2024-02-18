Quantcast
Saturday, February 17, 2024

‘Go Back to China’ Pelosi Summons Cops on Women Protesting Outside Mansion

'Pelosi pressing charges against the same person that she told to 'go back to China.'...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) San Francisco law enforcement apprehended activists accused of vandalizing the opulent residence of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite the California Democrat’s earlier defense of those who dissent against policies they disagree with.

Heather Phipps was arrested for allegedly damaging Pelosi’s garage door and sections of the streets and sidewalks. A second protester, Cynthia Papermaster, faces a misdemeanor vandalism charge for purportedly leaving handprints on the former speaker’s garage door, the San Francisco Standard reported Friday.

The individuals were reportedly positioned outside Pelosi’s home to protest U.S. support for Israel following the military offensive against the Hamas terrorist group. Their alleged damage incurred a total cost of $5,648, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Works.

As reported by the Standard, the protesters belong to the Code Pink activist organization, which made national headlines last month when Pelosi confronted some of them, shouting what critics perceived as racist slurs.

“Go back to China, where your headquarters is,” Pelosi shouted at some of the individuals, allegedly referring to the Chinese ties of Code Pink’s co-founder Jodie Evans.

These recent arrests and altercations stand in contrast to Pelosi’s previous support for protests. In 2021, she defended Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., when Waters suggested that BLM protests should “get more confrontational” if former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was acquitted in the killing of George Floyd.

“Maxine talked about ‘confrontation’ in the manner of the Civil Rights movement,” Pelosi said in defense. “No, I don’t think she should apologize.”

Pelosi’s residence has been a target of protests before, with individuals expressing anger by painting graffiti on the door over the federal government’s failure to pass COVID-19 relief payments. 

Protestors painted phrases like “$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything” on Pelosi’s garage door. Fake blood and an apparent pig head were also discovered, as reported by ABC 7.

According to Politico, the demonstrations trace back to 2007 when anti-Iraq war activists held a vigil outside her home. The anti-Pelosi sentiment reached a climax in 2023 when David DePape broke into Pelosi’s home and attacked the former speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. 

“Where’s Nancy?” DePape allegedly asked during the break-in. He was ultimately found guilty on one count of assaulting the immediate family member of a federal official and a second count for attempting to kidnap a federal official, federal prosecutors announced in November.

