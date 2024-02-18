‘Go Back to China’ Pelosi Summons Cops on Women Protesting Outside Mansion

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) San Francisco law enforcement apprehended activists accused of vandalizing the opulent residence of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite the California Democrat’s earlier defense of those who dissent against policies they disagree with.

Heather Phipps was arrested for allegedly damaging Pelosi’s garage door and sections of the streets and sidewalks. A second protester, Cynthia Papermaster, faces a misdemeanor vandalism charge for purportedly leaving handprints on the former speaker’s garage door, the San Francisco Standard reported Friday.

American police arrest activists demanding a ceasefire in Gaza after throwing red paint at the home of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The individuals were reportedly positioned outside Pelosi’s home to protest U.S. support for Israel following the military offensive against the Hamas terrorist group. Their alleged damage incurred a total cost of $5,648, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Works.

As reported by the Standard, the protesters belong to the Code Pink activist organization, which made national headlines last month when Pelosi confronted some of them, shouting what critics perceived as racist slurs.

Pelosi to protesters outside her house: "Go back to China where your headquarters is!"

“Go back to China, where your headquarters is,” Pelosi shouted at some of the individuals, allegedly referring to the Chinese ties of Code Pink’s co-founder Jodie Evans.

Nancy Pelosi pressing charges against the same person that she told to "go back to China." A person with an incredible amount of power has said activists should be investigated by the Feds & is now ordering activist's arrests.

These recent arrests and altercations stand in contrast to Pelosi’s previous support for protests. In 2021, she defended Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., when Waters suggested that BLM protests should “get more confrontational” if former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was acquitted in the killing of George Floyd.

“Maxine talked about ‘confrontation’ in the manner of the Civil Rights movement,” Pelosi said in defense. “No, I don’t think she should apologize.”

Maxine Waters told a mob of ANTIFA rioters to: "get more confrontational." Nancy Pelosi never removed Maxine from any committees. To this day, Maxine remains one of the most powerful Congressional Democrats.

pic.twitter.com/oRrEgMLOzi — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) November 1, 2022

Pelosi’s residence has been a target of protests before, with individuals expressing anger by painting graffiti on the door over the federal government’s failure to pass COVID-19 relief payments.

Protestors painted phrases like “$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything” on Pelosi’s garage door. Fake blood and an apparent pig head were also discovered, as reported by ABC 7.

Vandals target the home of Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with graffiti and fake blood, according to US media.

According to Politico, the demonstrations trace back to 2007 when anti-Iraq war activists held a vigil outside her home. The anti-Pelosi sentiment reached a climax in 2023 when David DePape broke into Pelosi’s home and attacked the former speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

“Where’s Nancy?” DePape allegedly asked during the break-in. He was ultimately found guilty on one count of assaulting the immediate family member of a federal official and a second count for attempting to kidnap a federal official, federal prosecutors announced in November.