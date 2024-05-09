Quantcast
Thursday, May 9, 2024

Ex-CNN Hack ‘Haunted’ by Dinner w/ ‘Closeted’ Pro-Trump ‘MAGAts’

'Slowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Michelle Kosinski
Michelle Kosinski / IMAGE: POLITICO via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A former CNN reporter revealed recently that she had been “haunted” for several weeks by a dinner she unwittingly shared with supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Daily Mail reported.

Michelle Kosinski, former CNN White House correspondent, fired off a lengthy Twitter thread on Sunday describing the anxiety that she has faced since encountering covert Trump supporters at a dinner party.

As it went on, my friends and I realized we were surrounded by otherwise carefully closeted MAGAts,” she tweeted.

Throughout the thread, she castigated her former friends for their “wrong beliefs” and accused them of living in “information silos” that impeded their collective ability to see the “facts.”

Though her colleagues “seemed great” at first, their greatness was only “on the surface,” since they later revealed themselves to be Trump sympathizers.

According to Kosinski, the gathering was particularly disturbing because “all were well-educated and successful in careers,” a sentiment she repeated several times throughout the thread as some of the dinner colleagues even attended Ivy League universities.

Later on she insisted that those present were “otherwise smart people” who, though “not scientists,” were nonetheless among America’s elite classes.

The truth of their opinions was revealed—particularly as the guests at the party began to imbibe more, Kosinski wrote.

“[S]lowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures,” she lamented.

Kosinski was also shocked when the some in the group hinted that—perhaps more egregious than supporting Trump—they might also be climate change deniers.

According to her report, they “busted out with air quotes when mentioning climate change.”

Kosinski concluded the thread by suggesting that it was “not healthy” for such “decent minds” to be “corrupted” by the “b*llshit” that is supporting the former president.

After the clip went viral, garnering some 4.5 million views, several prominent conservative voices naturally were among those who weighed in.

Some retweeted a video of Kosinski staging a shot in a canoe to appear as if she was in a flood in Wayne, N.J., while reporting for the Today show as people walked by in what appeared to be a foot of water.

