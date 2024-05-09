Quantcast
Thursday, May 9, 2024

Oh My: Insurrectionist Dem’s Secret YouTube Channel Exposed

'I don’t know what you’re talking about, I don’t know these accounts, and I haven’t watched any of these videos...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jamaal Bowman
Jamaal Bowman / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., faces disturbing allegations that he maintained a personal YouTube account following channels promoting conspiracy theories, notably anti-Semitism. 

Bowman purportedly curated playlists featuring many of these conspiratorial videos, as reported by the Daily Beast. 

Reportedly concealing his identity under the YouTube pseudonym “Inner Peace,” Bowman shared videos from the Bronx middle school he founded and led as principal before assuming office in Congress.

Among the accounts Bowman followed is BreakThrough News, notorious for disseminating Russian and Chinese propaganda. The channel uploaded a video titled, “The American Takeover: How 2 Years of War Made Ukraine a US Colony.” 

Another account Bowman followed, named Video Advice, features a video titled “This CIA Document Literally Explains Time Travel (practical steps included).” Additionally, the page boasted a video titled, “Kanye Exposes the Truth: ‘The Secret Codes They Don’t Want You to Know.’” 

Responding to the allegations, Bowman claimed unfamiliarity with the videos highlighted by the Daily Beast. 

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, I don’t know these accounts, and I haven’t watched any of these videos,” the New York Democrat told the outlet. 

“There is a war going on that has killed tens of thousands of innocents and people here can’t afford rent and groceries, I think people care more about that than some convoluted story about videos that I haven’t even watched,” he added. 

Bowman also purportedly followed a page called Afripost, featuring speeches by controversial figure Louis Farrakhan, known for his anti-Semitic rhetoric. 

These allegations surface amid a series of controversies surrounding Bowman. 

Bowman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after being caught pulling a fire alarm, which many have described as an attempt to disrupt a government funding resolution. 

He has also faced criticism for his anti-Israel remarks, particularly as Israel leads a military rescue mission in the Gaza Strip, where several hostages are still held captive by Hamas terrorists. 

