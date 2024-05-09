Barron Trump Chosen as Fla. Delegate for Republican National Convention

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Barron Trump, youngest son of former President Donald Trump, joined the lineup of Florida delegates for the state’s Republican Party, according to NBC News.

This will be the 18-year-old Barron’s introductory foray into the political fray as he follows in the footsteps of his older brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and sister Tiffany.

Only the oldest Trump sibling, daughter Ivanka, appears to have opted not to serve as one of the Sunshine State’s at-large delegates during the Republican National Convention, due to take place July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” said Florida GOP chairman Evan Power. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign indicated that Barron, who will graduate from high school on May 17, “is very interested in our nation’s political process,” according to Politico.

Personal acquaintances of the presumptive GOP nominee’s only child with former first lady Melania Trump hinted that the 6-foot, 7-inch Barron had lofty aspirations beyond his father’s 2024 campaign, according to the Daily Mail.

“Barron is handsome, tall—taller even than his father—and very knowledgeable for someone his age,” an insider source said. “He’s also far more politically interested than people realize. I see all the attributes of a future President if he has the appetite for it. And why not? He has the Trump genes.”

Trump supporters already lined up Barron for the 2044 presidential run.

In addition to expressing hope for a Trump political dynasty, many users proclaimed the young Trump to be an “American Caesar.”

“The Barron Trump thing is funny because actually as the son of a billionaire who is at the age to be radicalized by the internet, and who is exposed to the intense corruptions of deep politics, he literally is growing up in precisely the context necessary for a Caesarian figure,” said user C.Jay Engel.

The Florida GOP also approved several other top supporters of the former president as he seeks a second term.