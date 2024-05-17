Biden ‘Anxious’ that Hunter Will Be Sentenced to Prison

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden is reportedly “anxious” that his son Hunter will be sentenced to prison in his felony gun case.

Hunter Biden is facing three felony charges for allegedly lying on a firearm purchase form about his drug addiction in October 2018—two counts of making false statements and one count of firearm possession by an unlawful substance abuser.

If convicted, the felonies carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Because they are a violation of state law, Biden does not have presidential pardon authority, although it is possible that Delaware Gov. John Carney would help out the Democrat president’s son.



The case goes to trial on June 3 and has been a source of worry for the 81-year-old Biden, according to Politico.



“He worries about Hunter every single day, from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep,” a Biden adviser told the outlet. “That will only pick up during a trial.”

The president has “expressed fears” to at least three advisers about a potential prison sentence for Hunter, leading his team to worry about how the case might affect the president “psychologically.”

However, his aides know better than to bring up the subject of Hunter and his legal woes to the president “for fear of an angry rebuke or an icy stare,” the outlet added.

And although Joe Biden continues to express his concerns privately, his White House will not be setting up any “war room” to react to the trial, leaving it up to Hunter’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, to defend the first son in both the courtroom and in the press.

“People are reluctant to become involved in this case,” Lowell admitted.

Hunter Biden is also facing nine counts related to tax fraud filed against him by special counsel David Weiss. That case is scheduled to go to trial on June 20.

Just a week later, Joe Biden is scheduled to face off against former President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate, which will take place on June 27 on CNN.