Thursday, May 16, 2024

Study: More than 1 in 4 Non-Citizens May Be Registered to Vote in 2024 Election

'... about 5% to 13%, or roughly 1.0 million to 2.7 million, of non-citizens will illegally vote in the 2024 presidential and congressional elections unless stronger election integrity measures are implemented...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Maricopa mail-in voting
A voter drops off her ballot at a drop box in Mesa, Ariz. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A new study discovered that many non-citizens have registered to vote in America’s elections, which could radically change the outcomes of the 2024 election.

The study by Just Facts was based on the latest available data and an enhanced version of a stress-tested methodology from a scholarly journal, Slay News reported.

About 10% to 27% of non-citizen adults who are living in the United States are now illegally registered to vote, researchers found.

During 2022, more than 19 million adult non-citizens living in the country were recorded by the U.S. Census and, given their voter registration rates, this means that about two million to five million of them are illegally registered to vote.

These figures are potentially high enough to change the outcomes of major elections, including congressional seats and the presidency.

The study also found that “roughly one-quarter of non-citizens” in the U.S. “were likely registered to vote,” “6.4% of non-citizens actually voted,” 81.8% of them “reported voting for Barack Obama” and illegal votes cast by non-citizens “likely” changed “important election outcomes” in favor of Democrats, “including Electoral College votes” and a “pivotal” U.S. Senate race that enabled Democrats to pass Obamacare.

Just Facts then conducted a comparable study that used the same datasets, a more straightforward methodology and related studies to constrain assumptions and, as a result, it was discovered that roughly 27% of non-citizens were registered to vote and about 16% of them voted in the 2008 national elections.

These results raised serious concerns about how these non-citizens would influence the results of the 2024 election. The news source reported that about 5% to 13%, or roughly 1.0 million to 2.7 million, of non-citizens will illegally vote in the 2024 presidential and congressional elections unless stronger election integrity measures are implemented.

To prevent illegal voting by non-citizens, Republicans in Congress recently introduced a 22-page bill to “require proof of United States citizenship” to register to vote in federal elections, the news source reported.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
