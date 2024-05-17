Quantcast
Friday, May 17, 2024

16 Dems Side with GOP in Condemning Biden’s Aid Blockade to Israel

'16 Dems Side with GOP in Condemning Biden's Aid Blockade to Israel...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. Biden has begun three straight days of campaigning in Pennsylvania in his childhood hometown of Scranton. The Democratic president is using the working class city of roughly 75,000 as the backdrop for his pitch for higher taxes on the wealthy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday to block President Joe Biden from controversially withholding U.S. aid from Israel as it confronts Gaza.

Notably, the bill received the surprising support of 16 Democrats.

The legislation, named the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, was prompted by Biden’s decision to block congressionally approved U.S. aid to the Jewish state earlier this month.

This action is seen by some as potentially constituting an impeachable offense, drawing parallels to the Democratic precedent set during the 2020 impeachment of former President Donald Trump. 

In a tweet from 2019, Biden himself criticized Trump for allegedly withholding “Congressionally appropriated aid” to Ukraine in exchange for political favors, calling for his impeachment.

Biden’s decision to withhold aid coincided with mounting political concerns about a potential Israeli invasion of Rafah. 

Rafah is the southern city in Gaza where a majority of Palestinians sought refuge after a military operation launched by the Jewish state following Hamas’s Oct. 27 terrorist attack, aimed at rescuing hostages and cracking down on terrorists. 

Following the initial move of several Democrats who wrote a letter to the White House urging the expedited shipment of U.S. aid to Israel, a notable number of them later crossed the aisle to support the Republican-led Israel Security Assistance Support Act. 

The bill mandates the prompt delivery of approved defense aid to Israel, condemns the Biden administration’s blockade of aid, reaffirms Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas and requires the federal government to issue detailed reports on any future blockage of aid. 

The 16 Democrats who voted for the bill include Reps. Matt Cartwright, Pa.; Angie Craig, Minn.; Henry Cuellar, Texas; Don Davis, N.C.; Lois Frankel, Fla.; Jared Golden, Maine; Josh Gottheimer, N.J.; Greg Landsman, Ohio; Jared Moskowitz, Fla.; Frank Pallone, N.J.; Mary Sattler Peltola, Alaska; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Wash.; David Scott, Ga.; Darren Soto, Fla.; Thomas Suozzi, N.Y.; and Ritchie Torres, N.Y. 

Biden has stated his intention to veto such a bill if it reaches his desk. Consequently, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has indicated that he will not bring the bill to the Senate floor.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called out both Schumer and Biden’s threats against the bipartisan legislation:

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Indicted Sen. Menendez Blames Cancer-Stricken Wife for Bribery

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com