Thursday, May 16, 2024

NYC Artist Mocks Alvin Bragg w/ Hilarious Balloon Stunt: ‘D***heads!’

'Bunch of f**king dicks! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Scott LoBaido Shows Penis-shaped Balloons of Alvin Bragg (Source: Twitter / Screenshots / Edits by Headline)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A New York City artist has comically trolled the prosecutor leading the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for allegedly falsifying business records. 

Scott LoBaido, a self-described patriot and artist, appeared at the Manhattan courthouse where Trump is facing trial, releasing 100,000 pink, penis-shaped balloons featuring the faces of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The balloons also featured Special Counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan judges Juan Merchan, who presides over the business records case and Arthur Engoron, who oversaw a civil lawsuit against Trump by the New York attorney general.

LoBaido launched the balloons as part of his “The Diks of Hazard” art installation, which he announced on his Instagram and Twitter pages, where he boasts over 368,000 followers. 

“Dik! Dik! Dik!” he exclaimed in a video posted on social media, displaying balloons with the faces of Bragg, Smith and the judges. “Bunch of f**king dicks!”

The video also captures the moment LoBaido parks a U-Haul rental truck in front of the courthouse. 

He then steps out, opens the truck’s rear door, and releases the balloons, many of which begin to flood the courthouse’s exterior.

Members of the NYPD asked LoBaido to move the vehicle away from the courthouse. “Sir you gotta move the car,” an officer said. LoBaido ignored the request, continuing to release more balloons. 

In the aftermath, LoBaido said, “As a New Yorker, this is how we talk.” 

According to the New York Post, the art show cost roughly $1,500 and took him 48 hours to attach the faces of the prosecutors and judges to the balloons.

LoBaido’s actions were fueled by his belief that Bragg, Smith, Engoron and Merchan aimed to destroy the former president and the “Constitution.” 

Smith was appointed by Democrat Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump over the January 6 events and documents found at Mar-a-Lago. 

Bragg, a far-left prosecutor, ran for office with the promise to indict Trump if elected. 

Merchan is presiding over the case led by Bragg, while Engoron presided over the case filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, against the Trump Organization and the former president.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
