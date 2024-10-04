Kamala May Lose Election Over FEMA Scandal, Giving $750 to Helene Victims

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris may lose the 2024 election because of the recent Federal Emergency Management Agency scandal, which resulted in the Biden-Harris administration giving just $750 to each victim of Hurricane Helene.

Blaze Media reported that Hurricane Helene killed hundreds of Americans in six states, destroyed entire towns and left many people without home and food.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that FEMA could not help American citizens because it lacked money.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds,” he said. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what is imminent.”

However, the American government didn’t have a problem finding money for illegal aliens. The Associated Press reported that Congress transferred $20 billion to FEMA’s disaster relief fund. The Gateway Pundit also reported that FEMA spent $1 billion to resettle illegals inside the country. According to Blaze Media, FEMA also spent millions of dollars on illegals.

Since the government was so busy helping people who were legally not even supposed to be in the United States, it wasn’t surprising that the U.S. government didn’t have money for Americans.

To “fix” the situation, the Biden-Harris administration announced on Wednesday that it would distribute $750 to each American suffering from Hurricane Helene via FEMA, as reported by the Post Millennial. Harris announced in Augusta, Ga., one of the towns destroyed by the hurricane.

“I want to thank [Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.] for his leadership and his close coordination with the federal government, with our administration. And I want to thank the local leaders for together, creating a task-force-like response, knowing we are at our best when we work together and coordinate resources, coordinate our communications to the maximum effect for the community that has been impacted,” she said.

Kamala says FEMA is giving $750 “for folks who need immediate needs being met” and that “The President has approved the governor’s request for 100% federal reimbursement of local costs.” pic.twitter.com/qxLptDtxJs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 2, 2024

Harris came to the town to attract more voters, but the plan backfired, with many people, including Kemp himself, criticizing the administration, as Trending Politics reported.

$750 for hurricane victims? That does nothing with the cost of things these days. Compare that to what they give to millions of fake refugees for iIIegally crossing the border. They are giving those fake refugees tens of thousands of $$$ each. pic.twitter.com/Jr9HRdWzZU — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 2, 2024

Are you awake yet? pic.twitter.com/ZiQWsGGUWD — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 3, 2024

Hey ⁦@FEMA, 800 beds in Greensboro are available. The U.S. Govt. has a $50 million lease and it’s currently unoccupied. While the center is waiting to house apprehended illegals, maybe you could take care of our own western North Carolinians first. pic.twitter.com/uWL0LEbkF7 — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) October 3, 2024

Harris also tried to show that she cared about the victims by posting a photo of herself being briefed about the situation. However, this backfired after people, including Donald Trump, noticed that her headphones were not attached to her smartphone.

While Harris was having fun in Hollywood, Trump and his family members were helping the people in the states affected by Hurricane Helene. This could result in Harris losing the upcoming election, specifically in the swing states like Georgia and North Carolina, which were also affected.