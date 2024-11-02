Hail Mary? Hillary to Promote Kamala

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hillary Clinton will promote Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a Saturday event, indicating that Harris’s campaign is desperate.

WTSP reported that Clinton would visit Tampa, Fla., to promote her recent book, which nobody wants to read, and encourage Americans to vote for Harris.

“Take a break from getting out the vote and refill your cup with a chat about why fighting the good fight is always worth it,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Conservatives on Twitter didn’t miss an opportunity to mock Clinton and the entire Democratic Party.

“Kamala Harris is closing the race out by appearing with Hillary Clinton. Man, the post-mortems of this campaign are going to be brutal,” @bonchieredstate wrote.

Kamala Harris is closing the race out by appearing with Hillary Clinton. Man, the post mortems of this campaign are going to be brutal. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 31, 2024

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson also went as far as visiting the event, proving that most people didn’t bother attending it.

“Hillary Clinton is speaking at an official Kamala Harris event in Downtown Tampa. This is the line to get in as the doors open,” he wrote.

Hillary Clinton is speaking at an official Kamala Harris event in Downtown Tampa. This is the line to get in as the doors open: pic.twitter.com/Y9Z8G9WNHb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2024

He then made a sarcastic post about how many people attended the event.

“The ENERGY at this official Kamala Harris ‘rally’ is so strong! There are literally dozens of people here. How will Trump ever compete?” he wrote.

The ENERGY at this official Kamala Harris “rally” is so strong! There are literally dozens of people here. How will Trump ever compete? pic.twitter.com/GWVK5Q8PLh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2024

In another post, he continued showing that almost nobody supports Harris.

“I’m inside the official Kamala Harris ‘rally’ going on right now in Tampa, Florida. Hillary Clinton is about to take the stage. The tiny event room is half-empty. There are *maybe* 200 people here. There is zero energy. Lots of staff panic. This is a dying campaign,” Johnson wrote.

I’m inside the official Kamala Harris ‘rally’ going on right now in Tampa, Florida. Hillary Clinton is about to take the stage. The tiny event room is half-empty. There are *maybe* 200 people here. There is zero energy. Lots of staff panic. This is a dying campaign… WATCH: pic.twitter.com/90cKLlqX6c — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2024

He also reminded conservatives that there are still people who wear coronavirus masks.

“The year is 2024. We are in Florida. And there are at least 50 adults wearing face masks at this poorly attended Kamala rally. Some of them are dancing. Do you feel the joy?” Johnson wrote.

The year is 2024. We are in Florida. And there are at least 50 adults wearing face masks at this poorly attended Kamala rally. Some of them are dancing. Do you feel the joy? pic.twitter.com/70PT93arGo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2024

The coverage of the event didn’t last very long because leftists called police officers and asked them to remove Johnson from the event.

🚨 WOW: Kamala Harris staff just CALLED THE COPS on me for standing peacefully inside a Kamala Rally. Didn’t bother anyone. Didn’t even talk to anyone. Kamala staffers were literally *shaking* at my presence. One had my X profile open on their phone. Cops were totally confused: pic.twitter.com/ZzpXyEUbHQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2024

🚨 Kamala Harris Campaign just called the cops on an independent journalist for posting photos of a poorly-attended Kamala Harris ‘rally’ However, it was easy to find me because there were only 150 people there. Kamala really does not want you to see this… pic.twitter.com/ZBBI9NFt5y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2024

“Amazing how much Democrats *love* the cops when someone is committing a thought-crime at a Kamala rally or raising an orphan squirrel,” Johnson wrote.

Amazing how much Democrats *love* the cops when someone is committing a thought-crime at a Kamala rally or raising an orphan squirrel 🐿️ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2024

Clinton was not the first to try to save the dying Harris’s presidential campaign. Before her, President Barack Obama, his wife, Michelle Obama, and President Bill Clinton attempted to attract more voters.