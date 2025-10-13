FBI Purges Smith Team Members After Disgraced Trump Probe 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) FBI Director Kashyap Patel has fired the agents who carried out the secret surveillance of GOP lawmakers, an operation that later fueled Jack Smith’s probe of President Donald Trump.

Two agents were ousted, while a third was presumably suspended or reassigned, NBC News reported Sunday.

Both fired agents were called back to FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., after leaving for the day. One was reportedly a combat veteran with only months away from retirement.

Director Patel confirmed the disciplinary action during an Oct. 7 interview on Fox News’s Hannity.

“You’re darn right I fired those agents; you’re darn right I blew up CR-15, the public corruption squad, that led the weaponization at the Washington Field Office,” Patel said.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel exposes that the Deep State HID evidence that Jack Smith spied on 8 GOP senators after the 2020 election in a vault "You're darn right I fired those agents. You're darn right I blew up CR-15, the public corruption squad…we're just WARMING… pic.twitter.com/QekpNIkH5J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

The so-called CR-15 unit was dissolved earlier this year after it carried out the “Arctic Frost” probe later adopted by Smith’s team.

The firings came just weeks after the Senate Judiciary Committee released documents detailing the scope of the FBI’s early involvement in what became Smith’s investigation.

Those records revealed that the FBI secretly obtained the phone records of seven Republican senators and one congressman.

Those targeted were Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.; Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; and Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

Additional documents showed the bureau also subpoenaed bank and financial data from nearly 100 pro-Trump organizations and individuals as part of the early Jan. 6 investigation.

Among those targeted were Turning Point USA, Women for America First, Conservative Partnership Institute, America First Policy Institute and the Save America PAC.