Project Veritas Foils Alleged Terror Plot

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI and Florida police on Sunday raided the hotel rooms of two illegal aliens busted by Project Veritas in connection with an alleged terrorist and sex trafficking plot.

The suspects—Janaina “Jania” Toledo, 32, and Leonardo Corona Ramos, 42—were taken into custody after they allegedly surveilled the Chabad of South Orlando synagogue as part of a planned terror attack.

Both Toledo and Ramos are Brazilian nationals with ties to the Venezuelan-based Tren de Aragua gang.

Headline USA confirmed Toledo is currently held in Orange County Jail in Orlando, Fla., pending an immigration hold. No information regarding Ramos’ custody status was available.

Both suspects face pending federal terrorism and trafficking charges, according to news outlet Anash.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Following evidence uncovered by Project Veritas, the FBI and Florida police raided the hotel rooms of two illegal immigrants, Janaina Toledo (32) and Leonardo Corona Ramos (42), today. The Brazilian nationals, linked to Tren de Aragua, face charges of underage… pic.twitter.com/5QVKtnpU89 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) October 11, 2025

The alleged plan first came to light after an undercover Project Veritas investigation exposed not only the terror plot but also an alleged sex trafficking operation.

Text messages attributed by Project Veritas to the suspects show how the plot escalated. In one message, a suspect allegedly wrote about having a “good view” of the synagogue and added, “6 explosives will be enough.”

Another text message read, “I can’t believe we’re so close to wiping out those damn Jews.”

Later messages reveal the suspects’ paranoia, with one individual writing: “I need to get the weapons quickly, even today. It seems like someone knows Janaina and I are here. I need to be careful. To be safe, I stored all our items in the storage room… But I need to make sure I’m safe here. I think someone is watching…”

The investigation also uncovered discussions of sex trafficking. Toledo and Ramos spoke with an undercover Project Veritas reporter about recruiting victims.

“Let us know if you accept our offer. We guarantee you’ll be well paid and will only work with the men you choose,” the suspects reportedly wrote. “You can take the clients inside the hotel itself the appointments take place in our room.”

When the undercover reporter revealed she was 16 years old, the suspects allegedly responded: “It’s not a problem, our clients like younger women.”

How Project Veritas first became aware of the plot, and who may have conceived the idea, is not immediately clear.