Sunday, October 12, 2025

President Trump Heads To Middle East for Gaza Talks in Israel and Egypt

The president will address the Israeli Knesset and co-chair a Gaza summit in Egypt...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comPresident Trump on Sunday departed the US for the Middle East, where he will visit Israel and Egypt, as the first phase of the fragile Gaza ceasefire deal appears to be holding.

During his visit to Israel, Trump will deliver a speech to the Israeli Knesset, making him the first US president to do so since George W. Bush in 2008. The president won’t be in Israel for long as he’s scheduled to travel to Egypt on Monday to attend a summit on Gaza in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will co-chair the summit, which will be attended by representatives from more than 20 countries and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Hamas and Israel will be attending, as the purpose of the meeting is for the guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire deal — the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey — to “agree to the very broad principles” of the 20-point framework that was released by the White House, according to a US official speaking to The Times of Israel.

Many details of the deal still need to be worked out, and there are signs that Israel may restart its bombing campaign once Hamas releases the Israeli captives, which is set to happen on Monday. But in comments to reporters on Sunday, Trump insisted Israel’s genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip has come to an end.

A reporter speaking to the president on Air Force One noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has not gone so far as to say the war is over” and asked Trump if he believed the conflict was over. “The war is over,” Trump said in response. “The war is over. Ok. You understand that?”

President Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have been in Israel for several days and spoke at a hostage rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday. During Witkoff’s speech, the crowd cheered loudly for Trump and booed when he praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dems Set to Jet to Luxury Hotel While Government Stays Shut

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com