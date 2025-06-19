DNC Flat Broke, Considering Loans to Stay Afloat

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Democratic National Committee may soon find itself in the red and forced to take out loans just to keep operations running after its disastrous 2024 performance and internal fights over how to counter President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda.

The DNC’s financial woes were reported Wednesday by the liberal New York Times, which found that major donors have deserted the party since November.

The party’s cash reserve has decreased by $4 million from January through April, leaving just $18 million on hand.

In stark contrast, the Republican National Committee’s reserves grew by $29 million over the same period, totaling roughly $67.4 million, according to the Times.

DNC chair Ken Martin—who received a hefty pay increase when he took over the party in early 2025—confirmed the shortfall to the newspaper.

🚨 BREAKING: Ken Martin and the DNC are going underwater. They may soon have to borrow money just to keep the lights on at the Democratic National Committee. Turns out it’s not just Tim Walz who’s in over his head going to the national stage. pic.twitter.com/hVsSOyNTmQ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 18, 2025

Acknowledging ongoing talks about taking out a line of credit to keep the party afloat, Martin said, “That’s certainly not our plan right now. I don’t know if we’ll have to at this point.”

The DNC’s humiliating cash crisis comes less than five months after Trump was sworn in for a second term on Jan. 20, following Republican holds of the House majority and Senate control.

As previously reported by Headline USA, the DNC has been roiled by a private and public feud between Martin and former DNC vice chair David Hogg, the Parkland shooting survivor turned influencer.

Hogg, who was expelled after his vice chair election was deemed out of line with the party’s DEI mandates, threatened to use outside funds to challenge incumbent Democrats in direct clash with the DNC’s mission to reelect its own.

Martin was left humiliated after a leaked conversation showed him questioning his ability to lead the party.