FBI Leadership Takes New Look at J6 Pipe Bombs, Dobbs Leak, and Biden Cocaine Cases

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The new FBI deputy director said the bureau will reopen several high-profile investigations the Biden administration had neglected in what critics say was a bid to shield itself from scrutiny.

The cases cover the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft Dobbs opinion, the discovery of cocaine in the Biden White House and the Jan. 6 pipe bomb.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote on X Monday that “shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest.”

He said that FBI leadership decided to “either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases.”

He added, “I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress. If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI.”

Thanks for following this account and allowing us to update you about what we’re doing at your FBI. A few updates: -The Director and I will have most of our incoming reform teams in place by next week. The hiring process can take a little bit of time, but we are approaching that… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 26, 2025

These reopened cases come amid widespread criticism of the Biden administration, particularly as they failed to deliver decisive answers on key controversies.

On Jan. 6, 2021, law enforcement found two pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic national headquarters, where then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had been earlier in the day. Secret Service inexplicably missed one of the bombs while sweeping the DNC ahead of Harris’s visit.

The FBI had a suspect identified within days, but never made any arrests. A top FBI official later said that a cell phone company provided “corrupt” data that could have identified the bomber, but the company has denied that allegation.

Over a year later, in May 2022, Politico published a leaked draft opinion of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, but investigations never identified the leaker.

And in 2023, Secret Service agents found cocaine in the White House yet never determined who brought it in.