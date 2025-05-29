FBI Knew Fusion GPS Contractor Lied to Congress, But Refused to Prosecute

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI and the DOJ have declassified documents, which reveals that they failed to prosecute former Fusion GPS contractor Nellie Ohr after she lied to Congress about her role in the 2016 Russian collusion hoax.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley released the files on Wednesday, showing that investigators concluded Ohr may have lied to Congress in 2019 about her knowledge that the FBI would use her flawed research tying Trump to Russia.

Fusion GPS had hired Ohr to dig up dirt echoing the lies in the now-debunked Steele Dossier. She passed her findings to her husband, then-Associate Attorney General Bruce Ohr, who in turn shared them with the FBI.

🚨 A newly declassified @FBI document released by Sen. @ChuckGrassley confirms Fusion GPS contractor Nellie Ohr lied to Congress about her involvement in Crossfire Hurricane. Thank you @FBIDirectorKash for helping Congress uncover the truth and taking steps toward greater… — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) May 28, 2025

The information helped trigger the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Little did the Ohrs know, Americans would later learn that her research contained dubious information about Trump.

Despite internal admissions of probable cause, the FBI declined to prosecute Nellie Ohr.

“There is probable cause to believe that Bruce and Nellie did communicate with each other about their respective activity in furtherance of the Russia-collusion investigations and/or narrative,” the internal FBI document showed.

Grassley blasted the DOJ’s inaction in a press statement announcing the files.

“Ohr never suffered consequences for advancing the phony Trump-Russia narrative and attempting to cover up her involvement in the hoax,” Grassley said. “Yet time and again, the American justice system has been weaponized against President Trump and his associates with reckless abandon.”

He added, “The DOJ’s inaction on Nellie Ohr’s criminal referral — despite the obviously incriminating evidence provided in the FBI’s own analysis — undermines public trust in the rule of law.”

Bruce Ohr resigned after DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found he failed “to advise his direct supervisors or the [deputy attorney general] that he was communicating with Steele and Simpson and then requesting meetings with the FBI’s Deputy Director and Crossfire Hurricane team on matters that were outside of his areas of responsibility.”

In addition, Bruce Ohr erred by “making himself a witness in the investigation by meeting with Steele and providing Steele’s information to the FBI.”