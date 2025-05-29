Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Project Veritas Bombshell: David Hogg Exposes Who REALLY Controlled Biden’s Presidency

'He’s just a shadowy, Wizard of Oz-type figure...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
David-Hogg-Lorie-Shaull-CC
David Hogg / PHOTO: Lorie Shaull (CC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) David Hogg, the influencer-turned-DNC co-chair, and former Biden aide Deterrian Jones were caught on hidden camera confessing that Jill Biden’s chief of staff, Anthony Bernal, may have been the real boss at the Biden White House. 

The interview, conducted covertly and released Wednesday by Project Veritas, features Hogg and Jones saying that Bernal “wielded an enormous amount of power,” nearly like a “Wizard of Oz-type figure.” 

Asked about corruption at the DNC, Hogg appeared to point to the Biden cabinet. “The bigger issue was like the inner circle that was around Biden. That’s it,” he said. “Like, Jill Biden’s chief of staff had an enormous amount of power.” 

“Jill Biden?” the reporter asked. 

“Jill Biden’s chief of staff,” Hogg reiterated. 

Jones, who served as an aide at the Office of Digital Strategy at the White House, said that Bernal’s real power was “an open secret,” adding, “I would avoid him. He was scary.” 

After Jones identified Bernal by name, the reporter admitted he’d never heard of him. 

“Exactly,” Jones replied. 

Pressed for details, he continued: “He’s just a shadowy, Wizard of Oz-type figure. That’s what made him so… I knew how he looked, but the general public wouldn’t know how this man looked. But he wielded an enormous amount of power. And I can’t stress to you how much power he had at the White House.” 

Project Veritas released the video just days after Jake Tapper’s bombshell book confirmed what conservative outlets like Headline USA had warned for years: Biden wasn’t really in charge. 

Project Veritas says this video is only part one of its series on unelected power in the Biden White House. 

Tapper’s Original Sin allegedly contains a quote from a Biden cabinet official saying that the presidency consisted of a board, with Biden being just a board member. 

“Five people were running the country,” the cabinet official said. “And Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Physics Meets Finance: Theoretical Consequences of Man-Made Gold
Next article
FBI Leadership Takes New Look at J6 Pipe Bombs, Dobbs Leak, and Biden Cocaine Cases

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com