Project Veritas Bombshell: David Hogg Exposes Who REALLY Controlled Biden’s Presidency

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) David Hogg, the influencer-turned-DNC co-chair, and former Biden aide Deterrian Jones were caught on hidden camera confessing that Jill Biden’s chief of staff, Anthony Bernal, may have been the real boss at the Biden White House.

The interview, conducted covertly and released Wednesday by Project Veritas, features Hogg and Jones saying that Bernal “wielded an enormous amount of power,” nearly like a “Wizard of Oz-type figure.”

BREAKING: Undercover Meeting with DNC Leader @davidhogg111 Reveals who REALLY ran the Biden White House “He wielded an enormous amount of power… I can’t stress to you enough how much power he had at the White House.” "It was an open secret… I would avoid him, he was… pic.twitter.com/i7fskTwhNw — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) May 28, 2025

Asked about corruption at the DNC, Hogg appeared to point to the Biden cabinet. “The bigger issue was like the inner circle that was around Biden. That’s it,” he said. “Like, Jill Biden’s chief of staff had an enormous amount of power.”

“Jill Biden?” the reporter asked.

“Jill Biden’s chief of staff,” Hogg reiterated.

Jones, who served as an aide at the Office of Digital Strategy at the White House, said that Bernal’s real power was “an open secret,” adding, “I would avoid him. He was scary.”

After Jones identified Bernal by name, the reporter admitted he’d never heard of him.

“Exactly,” Jones replied.

Pressed for details, he continued: “He’s just a shadowy, Wizard of Oz-type figure. That’s what made him so… I knew how he looked, but the general public wouldn’t know how this man looked. But he wielded an enormous amount of power. And I can’t stress to you how much power he had at the White House.”

Project Veritas released the video just days after Jake Tapper’s bombshell book confirmed what conservative outlets like Headline USA had warned for years: Biden wasn’t really in charge.

Project Veritas says this video is only part one of its series on unelected power in the Biden White House.

Tapper’s Original Sin allegedly contains a quote from a Biden cabinet official saying that the presidency consisted of a board, with Biden being just a board member.

“Five people were running the country,” the cabinet official said. “And Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board.”