FBI Hasn’t Updated Murdered Fireman’s Wife on Butler Shooting Investigation in Months

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published a deep dive on Sunday into the life of Thomas Crooks, who allegedly shot Donald Trump last July—murdering local firefighter Corey Comperatore and severely wounding at least two others in the process.

Most of the information in the Times article has already been reported by Headline USA—the outlet that first published Crooks’s autopsy report, toxicology exams, college emails, his parents’ 911 call, and other information about the gunman, including that his father thought he was gay. The Times did reveal a few new tidbits, including that he visited Reddit and a “site for Xbox users” around the time he was purportedly plotting his attack.

Hey look another legacy media outlet says it has thousands of pages of evidence on Crooks, but doesn't release any of it.

Perhaps the most interesting news coming from the Times’ article is that Comperatore’s wife, Helen Comperatore, hasn’t received any updates on the government’s investigation.

“She told The Times she had not received any official updates from investigators in months and felt she was owed a fuller explanation of what had happened,” the Times reported.

“I am praying the president gets to the bottom of it and keeps working on this case for me — and him,” Helen reportedly told the outlet.

The Times’ report comes as FBI Director Kashyap Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino insist that the Butler shooting is an open and shut case. Patel recently said on Fox News that he doesn’t “know if there’s more to know,” while Bongino said there’s no “there there.”

However, hardly any public info has been released on Crooks’s private online life, including the chatrooms he was involved in on the gaming platform Discord, where numerous mass shootings have been plotted. Instead, what the public knows about Crooks comes mostly from his college internet activity.

Patel says the FBI’s investigation into the matter is closed. However, Headline USA was denied a Freedom of Information Act request for the FBI’s Butler records on the grounds that the case is still open.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.