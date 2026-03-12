Thursday, March 12, 2026

FBI Had Source Informing on Matt Gaetz Since September 2020, New Records Show

'Giving funds to someone you are dating – that they didn’t ask for – and that isn’t ‘charged’ for sex is now prostitution?!?'

Posted by Ken Silva
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is questioned by reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI has released new records on Matt Gaetz, detailing the bureau’s investigation into the former congressman.

Gaetz was under investigation from 2020 to 2023 for allegedly paying women, including a minor, for sex. Gaetz has steadfastly denied the allegations, and the Justice Department closed its investigation in 2023 without filing charges.

According to the newly released FBI documents, agents were receiving information about Gaetz since at least September 2020. The records, released on Monday, redact the sources name.

As has been widely reported, Gaetz’s former associate Joel Greenberg cooperated against him after pleading guilty in May 2021 to a bevy of crimes, including sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl.

Greenberg had been indicted in August 2020, so it’s possible that he’s the confidential source referenced in the FBI records if he started cooperating the very next month. The New York Times reported in May 2021 that Greenberg had been meeting with prosecutors for the previous five months, which would mean his cooperation started in December 2020—three months after the newly released FBI memo.

In any event, Greenberg is still in prison, while Gaetz has transitioned to a role as an anchor for OANN. Gaetz was nominated to be Trump’s attorney general, but didn’t have enough support in the Senate—in part due to the sex crimes allegations.

When the House Ethics Committee released a report about the matter in December 2024, he took to social media to rebuff the allegations.

In a series of posts on X, Gaetz shared on Monday screenshots of transcribed interviews with women he allegedly had sexual relations with, aiming to discredit claims that he paid women, including a minor, for sex.

These screenshots appear to be part of the broader documentation from the committee, but notably, they were not included in the final report, Gaetz said.

In one screenshot, one of the alleged victims affirmed that she “never charged anyone anything,” and suggested that any money Gaetz gave her was gifts: “I never – I never charged anyone anything. It was all their choice to give me whatever they wanted.”

In another screenshot, when asked if she believed she was trafficked, she replied, “No. I wouldn’t say that.” She also stated that she “never discussed money” with Gaetz and did not consider herself to be “escorting,” saying: “There was a lot of times where I did not get paid for being there. In that time, I thought a lot of these people were my friends.”

Gaetz used these assertions to argue that he did not engage in prostitution, let alone sex trafficking. “Giving funds to someone you are dating – that they didn’t ask for – and that isn’t ‘charged’ for sex is now prostitution?!?” he questioned.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

