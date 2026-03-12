Thursday, March 12, 2026

BREAKING: Armed Man Rammed Vehicle into Michigan Synagogue and Was Fatally Shot by Security

FBI Director Kashyap Patel said agents were on scene of an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at the synagogue...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue, Thursday, March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)

(Headline USAA man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, in a Detroit suburb, and was fatally shot by security, according to The Associated Press.

The vehicle caught on fire after crashing into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, the AP reported, citing an anonymous source.

Investigators were still working to identify the man and a possible motive for the attack. The AP’s source cautioned that the investigation is still in the early stages

The AP’s source could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed during an earlier news conference that security at the synagogue had engaged in gunfire with at least one person, and that no one was in custody.

WDIV-TV reported that a truck had crashed into the synagogue. Smoke could be seen billowing from the synagogue’s roof. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.

FBI Director Kashyap Patel said agents were on scene of an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at the synagogue.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said authorities are clearing the building. About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after getting approval from police. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement saying she was tracking developments.

Temple Israel calls itself the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, with 12,000 members. according to its website. It has an early childhood education center and offers educational programs for families and adults.

The website says the synagogue is “passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe” and that its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

