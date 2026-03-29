FBI Director to Release Eric Swalwell’s ‘Fang Fang’ Files

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI may finally release files tied to Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., alleged connections to a suspected Chinese spy from his early days in Congress, according to a new report.

FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly deployed agents to review and redact the Swalwell-related documents for a potential release.

The release of the files could shed light on a scandal that has long shadowed Swalwell, who is now running to become California’s next governor.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported Saturday that FBI leaders “even discussed sending agents to China” to speak with Christine Fang, also known as “Fang Fang,” about her knowledge of Swalwell.

An FBI spokesperson disputed aspects of the reporting, stating, “The contentions in this story are incorrect. This FBI, being the most transparent in history, prepares documents for numerous different reasons, including for release to different agencies and departments to further review investigations that may have been opened under previous administrations.”

The scandal dates to the early 2010s, when Fang reportedly targeted Swalwell as part of her intelligence operation between 2011 and 2015.

She reportedly connected with him while he was a council member in Dublin, California, and later, after he was elected to Congress in 2012.

According to Axios, Fang helped place an intern in Swalwell’s congressional office, served as a bundler for his 2014 re-election campaign and reportedly put him in contact with Chinese officials.

In 2015, the FBI briefed Swalwell about Fang and her ties to the Chinese government. He reportedly cut ties after that.

Swalwell declined to comment on whether he had a sexual relationship with Fang, who allegedly slept with two other mayors as part of her espionage activities, according to Fox News and Business Insider.

Swalwell’s ties to Fang Fang were investigated by the House Ethics Committee for two years. The committee ultimately took no action in 2023.

A letter from the committee informed Swalwell, “As you are aware, on April 9, 2021, the Committee on Ethics (Committee) informed you that it had determined to investigate allegations raised in the complaint that you may have violated House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct in connection with your interactions with Ms. Christine Fang. The Committee will take no further action in this matter.”

Swalwell celebrated the decision at the time, saying that it was “time to move on.”