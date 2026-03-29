EXCLUSIVE: Hyped ‘No Kings’ Rallies May Have Been Smaller Than Advertised

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Americans tuning in on television or scrolling through social media may have come across headlines touting the so-called nationwide “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump.

But a closer look at the timing and locations of many of these events may suggest the protests could have appeared larger than they were, with activists potentially moving from one nearby rally to another throughout the day.

A Headline USA review of “No Kings” events in Northern Virginia showed multiple demonstrations staggered across the day, which may have given attendees time to travel between locations.

One protest in Arlington, Virginia, was scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET. Another event listed in the Roslyn neighborhood was listed on the website as two separate demonstrations later in the day.

Across Fairfax County, events were largely scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. ET, meaning attendees from earlier rallies could have easily driven to those locations.

But between Leesburg and Ashburn, at least five events were scheduled between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. ET, according to Headline USA’s count.

Another event in the Reston-Herndon area was scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, potentially extending the window for activists to move between protests.

A similar pattern seemingly emerged in New York City, where a Headline USA review found multiple events across Manhattan and the Bronx that did not overlap in timing.

There were four “No Kings” protests in Manhattan. One event in Washington Heights began at 10:00 a.m. ET. Another, just a few miles south in Morningside Heights, was scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.

Another Morningside Heights event was held on the same street at the same time, though at a different corner.

Yet another protest in Midtown ran from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, while the Bronx featured two events. Of those two, one was held in the East Bronx from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET and another in the South Bronx from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

In at least two instances, the “No Kings” map listed what appeared to be duplicate events at the same location and time, raising questions about how the demonstrations were counted.

Similar observations were noted elsewhere, according to screenshots shared by a social media user identified as “Oilfield Rando.”

Here’s how communist PR deception works: They have two protests minutes away from each other, but one protest starts 2.5 hours after the other ends. The media is an ally, so they will report massive attendance at both without admitting it’s the same people. https://t.co/8nvQTpWHuS pic.twitter.com/92EzktD24l — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 28, 2026

As seen in those screenshots, two North Carolina rallies located roughly 10 minutes apart seemed to have been scheduled hours apart. There was one in Apex from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and another in Cary from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

It was not immediately clear whether organizers staggered events to allow attendees to travel between locations or whether the scheduling was coincidental.

Organizers for the “No Kings” demonstrations did not respond to a Headline USA request for comment sent late Saturday seeking comment on the scheduling.

Despite the apparent overlap and timing gaps, legacy media outlets ran glowing headlines about the scope of the protests.

The New York Times, for example, declared: “A Show of Defiance Across the Nation.”

The Washington Post similarly reported: “No Kings protests draw crowds, with record number taking place across U.S.”

The Post claimed that activist “filled the streets Saturday at more than 3,300 rallies across all 50 states for No Kings.”