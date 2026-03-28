Ex-Biden Staffer Charged for Girlfriend’s Death

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden orbit has been rocked by yet another murder scandal, this one allegedly involving a former White House staffer.

Nation Wood, a 22-year-old member of former President Joe Biden’s “advance” team, faces murder charges in connection with the shooting death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Samantha Emge.

An advance team typically oversees the planning and execution of events for a political candidate or government official.

Wood’s LinkedIn profile states that his experience includes “site walkthroughs and advance coordination alongside U.S. Secret Service for senior government and high-net-worth principals.”

BREAKING: Former Biden security staffer who posed with Kamala Harris is charged with killing his girlfriend at a San Francisco home Nation Wood, 25, was arrested after his girlfriend Samantha Emge, 22, was found shot at a home near San Francisco’s Ocean Beach Police said Emge… pic.twitter.com/tiH3dpc3pT — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 27, 2026

The profile claims he worked for the White House from November 2023 through 2025, after President Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term.

A photo posted on LinkedIn shows Wood standing just a few spots away from then-Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a residential shooting on Tuesday at about 10:43 p.m. local time.

Emge was found bleeding from a gunshot wound and transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators found “probable cause” to arrest Wood on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Follow-up reports suggest that Wood may have accidentally fired his gun.

Social media posts reviewed by Headline USA suggest that Wood and Emge had been dating since at least 2024.

Jail records show Wood was booked on Wednesday at approximately 5:00 a.m. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on April 1.

The charges came just months after Bill Stevenson, the ex-husband of former First Lady Jill Biden, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Linda.

The couple had been married for 40 years.