FBI Director on Trump Shooting: ‘I Don’t Know that There’s More to Know’

'The case file right now, which we’re going to make another release on, you’re going to see a lot of what you’ve heard about online doesn’t exist in the case file...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Kash Patel
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) As the one-year anniversary of the July 13 Trump shooting approaches, the public still doesn’t know much about gunman Thomas Crooks. Numerous questions also remain about how Crooks was able to scale a nearby rooftop and get off eight shots before finally being neutralized—not by the Secret Service, but by a heroic local cop who shot him from the ground.

But according to FBI Director Kashyap Patel, the July 13 Butler shooting is an open and shut case. Patel said this to Fox News host Brett Baier, who asked him about President Donald Trump still having questions about the two people who tried killing him last year.

“I don’t know that there’s more to know, but you’re going to know everything we know.”

Baier further asked about the potential for there being others involved—foreign or otherwise—in the assassination attempt. Patel downplayed that possibility.

“That’s a great example of people looking for things where things don’t exist,” he said.

In a separate interview that aired the same day on Fox & Friends, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also spoke about the Butler shooting. He said the bureau is releasing some more information about that case soon. Like Patel, Bongino downplayed the possibility of any bombshell revelations.

“The case file right now, which we’re going to make another release on, you’re going to see a lot of what you’ve heard about online doesn’t exist in the case file,” he said.

Bongino and Patel’s comments aired the same day the FBI denied a Freedom of Information Act request from this publication for all of the bureau’s reports witness interview reports—known as 302s.

“The material you requested is located in an investigative file which is exempt from disclosure,” the FBI said, citing a FOIA provision that allows the bureau to withhold investigatory records—a provision that contradicts Patel’s claim that the case is closed.

According to last December’s House Task Force report, the FBI generated over 1,00 302s. Along with denying Headline USA’s FOIA for these reports, the bureau has also reportedly provided only 81 of them to Congress.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

